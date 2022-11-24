After backlash, actor Richa Chadha apologises for 'insulting' armed forces with controversial Galwan Tweet

Richa Chadha received harsh criticism after allegedly 'mocking' the Indian army and the Galwan valley martyrs. In response to her tweet, many leaders and social media users demanded an apology from the actor, while others requested that the Mumbai Police file an FIR against her.

Actress Richa Chadha, whose tweet about Galwan sparked a massive Twitter backlash, has now apologised for her controversial tweet. The actress said her intention was not to hurt anyone and apologised if her words triggered this reaction.

The actress received harsh criticism after allegedly 'mocking' the Indian army and the Galwan valley martyrs. In response to her tweet, many leaders and social media users demanded an apology from the actor, while others requested that the Mumbai Police file an FIR against her.

Earlier, Richa tweeted, 'Galwan says hi,' in response to Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian army is ready to execute orders such as retaking Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Richa Chadha was slammed for 'mocking' the Indian army and downplaying the sacrifice of the jawans in the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China.

Through her official Twitter account, the actress apologised and said it was unintentional.

In her apology, she mentioned that her grandfather, a 'Lieutenant Colonel,' was shot in the leg during the Indo-China war. "My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. When a son is martyred or even injured while saving a nation made up of people like us, a whole family is affected, and I know how it feels. It's a sensitive subject for me."

As the online trolling and abuse continued, the actress decided to go private on Twitter. She did, however, make her apology statement public once more.

On Tuesday, the commander of the Northern Army, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, said that the Indian army is ready to execute any order issued by the Government of India, including retaking Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Indian Army will execute any order issued by the Government of India. We will be ready when such orders are issued," Dwivedi said.

"The military is always ready to ensure that the cease-fire understanding is never broken because it is in the best interests of both countries, but if it is, we will react accordingly," Upendra Dwivedi reportedly said. His comments followed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's earlier claim that India's goal is to reclaim PoK.

Also read: Actor Richa Chadha faces social media backlash for 'insulting' Indian Army

Also read: Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers

Also read: Increased military activity at Chinese garrison close to 2020 eastern Ladakh flashpoint