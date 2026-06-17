A 250-year-old Jain heritage building collapsed in Jaisalmer after illegal basement digging at a nearby plot compromised its foundation. The digging continued despite stop-work notices from the ASI and Municipal Council. The area has been sealed.

A catastrophic heritage disaster was narrowly averted on Tuesday after a 250-year-old historic building belonging to the Jain Samaj Trust collapsed in Jaisalmer's Rakhecha Pada area. The collapse was triggered by an alleged unauthorised 15-foot-deep basement digging at an adjacent plot, which severely compromised the foundation of the ancient structure.

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The building, known as the 'Upasara', a traditional lodging and spiritual centre for Jain saints, is situated directly behind the iconic Patwa Haveli and within the restricted 300-meter zone of the UNESCO World Heritage site, the Sonar Fort. Over ten labourers working at the excavation site made a miraculous escape, fleeing the spot just moments before the multi-story structure imploded into a heap of debris after noticing falling lime and mortar.

Illegal Construction Defied Orders

Jaisalmer Municipal Council Commissioner Lajpal Singh Sodha revealed that the illegal underground construction, reportedly undertaken by a Mumbai-based businessman, was defying explicit statutory orders. "Both the Municipal Council and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had previously issued official stop-work notices to the property owner. Despite these directives, the illegal digging continued, ultimately causing the heritage structure to crumble," Commissioner Sodha said.

Immediate Safety Measures and Evacuations

Promptly responding to the crisis, local administration and city police teams cordoned off the area. Kotwali Police Station In-charge Surjaram Jakhar stated, "To ensure public safety, the affected street has been barricaded, and public movement is completely restricted. The under-construction site has been sealed, and families of two immediate neighbours, Naman Bhatia and Mangilal Jain, have been evacuated to safer locations."

Historical and Religious Significance

Resident Harsh Jain noted that while the structure was temporarily being used as a commercial warehouse due to its deteriorating state, it held immense religious value as a historical hub where Jain monks resided and delivered sermons during their Chaturmas stays.

Aftermath and Legal Action

The Municipal Council has served an immediate notice to the Jain Trust to safely clear the debris and dismantle any remaining precarious elements of the building under administrative supervision. Concurrently, the ASI is initiating strict legal and penal action against the violator for unauthorised construction and endangering a protected heritage zone.