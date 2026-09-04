An Air India Express flight from Dammam to Delhi faced a security incident after a bomb threat note was found in the lavatory. The flight made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad, and law enforcement agencies are now investigating the matter.

Air India Express on Thursday said that law enforcement agencies are investigating a security-related incident involving its flight operating from Dammam to Delhi on August 31, after the airline filed a complaint.

The airline said it is fully cooperating with the relevant agencies in the investigation and condemned any conduct that compromises or has the potential to compromise the safety and security of its passengers, crew and operations. “We are aware that the law enforcement agencies are investigating a security-related incident involving our flight operating from Dammam to Delhi on 31 August 2026, pursuant to a complaint filed by us. The airline is fully cooperating with the relevant agencies in the investigation,” Air India Express said.

“We unequivocally condemn any conduct that compromises or has the potential to compromise the safety and security of our guests, crew and operations. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” it added.

Bomb Note Leads to Emergency Landing

The statement comes after a Dammam-Delhi Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing the word “bomb” inside the aircraft’s lavatory.

According to Ahmedabad Police, all 32 passengers onboard were safely deboarded at Terminal 2, following which security agencies conducted a thorough check of the aircraft as a precautionary measure. The aircraft was checked by security personnel after the note was found, with agencies undertaking necessary security protocols following the incident.

"One of our flights from Dammam to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precaution and in keeping with security protocols after being notified of a specific bomb threat. The government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was alerted immediately, and all security procedures were promptly initiated. The flight landed, and all guests have been disembarked safely. The aircraft will be released for operations after necessary security checks are completed," an Air India Express spokesperson said. (ANI)