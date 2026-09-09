Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta urged young people to actively participate in democratic processes for a 'Viksit Bharat'. He was interacting with Delhi University students as part of the Assembly's Youth Outreach Programme.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday urged young people to actively participate in democratic processes and contribute to public life, governance and nation-building.

According to the press release, interacting with students from Delhi University colleges under the Delhi Assembly's Youth Outreach Programme, Gupta emphasised the importance of youth participation in democracy. “Do not watch politics from a distance; Step forward, participate and contribute to building a Viksit Bharat,” said Gupta.

Youth Outreach Programme at Delhi Assembly

Emphasising the importance of youth participation in democracy, Gupta urged the students to move beyond being mere observers of political and democratic processes and actively contribute to public life, governance and nation-building. Students from Rajdhani College, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Law Centre-I and Shivaji College visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly under the Youth Outreach Programme and interacted with Speaker Vijender Gupta on parliamentary functioning, democratic participation and the role of the Speaker in ensuring the smooth conduct of House proceedings.

Speaker Reflects on Journey and Role

Responding to a question on his journey from Leader of Opposition to Speaker of the House, Gupta said that his experience as Leader of Opposition had been challenging, but it strengthened his resolve to ensure that, as Speaker, every member of the House gets a fair and meaningful opportunity to speak. The Speaker said that his experiences as Leader of Opposition have influenced the manner in which he conducts the proceedings of the House today. He emphasised that every member, irrespective of their political affiliation, must be allowed to put forward their views. He said that as Speaker, he makes every effort to ensure that members are heard within the framework of parliamentary rules and procedures.

Measures for Transparency and Discipline

Explaining the measures adopted to ensure greater transparency and discipline during proceedings, Gupta highlighted the use of timers on the display screens inside the Assembly Chamber. He said that the time allotted to members is clearly displayed, enabling members to know the time available to them while also helping the House conduct its business in an organised and time-bound manner.

A Tour of the Historic Assembly

During their visit, the students undertook a guided tour of the historic Delhi Legislative Assembly complex and were introduced to its rich architectural and institutional heritage. They learnt about the building’s historical association with the Central Legislative Assembly and the important parliamentary personalities and events connected with its legacy. The students were also introduced to the Assembly’s commemorative Coffee Table Book “Ek Shatabdi Yatra”, documenting the historic journey and rich legacy of the Assembly.

The visit concluded with a walkthrough of the main Assembly Chamber, where the students observed the setting in which legislative debates and proceedings take place and gained a first-hand understanding of the functioning of the House.

A Call to Action for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Addressing the students at the conclusion of the programme, Speaker Vijender Gupta encouraged them to remain connected with democratic institutions and develop an informed understanding of public affairs. He urged the youth to actively participate in democratic life and contribute their knowledge, ideas and energy towards strengthening the institutions of democracy and building a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)