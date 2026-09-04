In a heartwarming gesture that has melted hearts online, a kulfi seller in Jaipur has been preparing a special version of his popular sweet treat for dogs.

In a heartwarming gesture that has melted hearts online, a kulfi seller in Jaipur has been preparing a special version of his popular sweet treat for dogs. Instagram user Vikram Mittal recently shared a video after encountering the vendor and discovering his thoughtful offering for the city’s four-legged residents.

In the video, Vikram asked the seller whether he specifically made sugar-free ice creams for dogs. The vendor confirmed that he did, revealing that several people regularly visit his cart to buy them.

The seller explained that his customers include pet owners and dog lovers, who purchase the sugar-free kulfis to feed stray dogs. Moved by the gesture, Vikram also bought one for his own dog, Tara, before introducing viewers to the vendor and his humble kulfi cart.

Viewers praised the seller for looking beyond his regular customers and creating a treat that dogs could safely enjoy.

Sharing the video, Vikram described the encounter as “one of the most unexpectedly thoughtful things we came across in Jaipur.”

The comments section overflowed with blessings and warm wishes for the vendor.