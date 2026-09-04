Delhi Cabinet approves the Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026, proposing single-window approvals, deemed approval, self-certification and reduced inspections to simplify business operations and attract investment.

Delhi has taken a big step towards simplification of procedures to start and scale up businesses. The Delhi Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, that intends to simplify the procedures through reduction in paperwork, number of departmental visits and delays in getting government approvals.

The legislation will attempt to bring in the process that is digital-based, Single Window System, time bound approvals and compliance simplicity. The nodal agency will be the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

Single Window System for Streamlining Approvals

Currently, firms require permissions, licences, registrations and NOCs from various departments. The new bill seeks to consolidate these into one digital platform.

The businessmen will be able to apply through online procedure for approvals, licences, registration, consent and NOCs. Services include plans for buildings, fire clearance, water and sewerage and power-related services.

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According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26, the existing Single Window System has been able to integrate 51 services in licences with agencies like Delhi Fire Service, Labour, Power, DPCC, MCD and PWD.

Deemed Approval And Self-Certification

Another important aspect included in the bill is that of Deemed Approval. In case an authority does not decide upon a given application within the stipulated period of time, then approval may be presumed to have taken place under the relevant rules, thus enabling the applicant to download the same from the portal.

Under the current bill, there is also a provision of self-certification of low-risk activities. It is expected that this measure will help reduce unnecessary regulatory formalities, while at the same time ensuring that more focus can be provided to the high-risk enterprises by the authorities.

Three-Year Exemption From Routine Inspections

Newly registered enterprises will enjoy the benefit of exemption from routine inspections for three years. However, this would not be the case where inspection or action is necessary because of certain complaints.

Negative List Approach For Business Ventures

The suggested Negative List method could make it even easier to start businesses. Anything that has not been explicitly forbidden can generally be considered permitted.

The government is hoping that these changes will result in lowered compliance costs and time delays in the process and will make the capital more appealing to potential businessmen and investors.

Implementation Will Be The Ultimate Test

Ultimately, the success of the suggested legislative change will depend on its implementation. Coordinating different departments, exchanging information, setting deadlines and dealing with complaints effectively will be essential.

If all these systems work well, the new law may really change the conditions for doing business in the capital of India. The next step will thus be considering the following steps for the bill and its effects.