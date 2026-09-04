Two stray dogs have seemingly emerged as unlikely heroes after reportedly thwarting an attempted molestation of a woman near a railway overbridge in Tamil Nadu’s Thudiyalur area.

Two stray dogs seemingly emerged as unlikely heroes after reportedly thwarting an attempted molestation of a woman near a railway overbridge in Tamil Nadu’s Thudiyalur area. The dramatic intervention was captured on CCTV, showing the dogs repeatedly confronting the accused and ultimately forcing him to flee.

According to police, the woman, who was reportedly mentally challenged, was regularly accompanied by the two stray dogs. The animals were beside her when the accused allegedly approached the roadside spot late at night.

CCTV footage showed the man first attempting to drive the dogs away. He reportedly picked up a stone and chased them from the area. However, the dogs did not retreat for long. After moving a short distance, they returned and continued barking aggressively at the man.

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The situation soon took a disturbing turn when the accused allegedly attempted to molest the woman. She reportedly screamed for help, but the late-night incident unfolded when no one was immediately around to intervene.

As the man tried to move closer, one of the dogs suddenly charged towards him. Barking furiously, the animal reportedly tugged at his legs, preventing him from getting closer to the woman. The second dog also remained nearby.

The accused eventually fled the spot. One of the animals reportedly chased him as he ran away.

The incident was discovered by Thudiyalur police while they were reviewing CCTV footage as part of an unrelated complaint concerning a roadside petty shop in the same locality. During the examination, officers reportedly spotted the disturbing sequence involving the woman and began scrutinising the footage further.

The CCTV evidence helped police identify the accused, who was subsequently arrested from the Ganesh Nagar area. Meanwhile, the actions of the two stray dogs have attracted attention, with their repeated intervention apparently preventing the accused from getting closer to the woman.