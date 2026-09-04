A woman named Naira Roy shared a video detailing an unsettling encounter at Ujjain's Ram Ghat in Madhya Pradesh. A man dressed as a 'Pandit' approached her while she was sitting peacefully and allegedly invited her to his room. The video of her confronting the man went viral, sparking outrage and support on social media.

A woman’s visit to Ujjain’s much-hailed and preached Ram Ghat in Madhya Pradesh turned into a rather sour experience after an unsettling conversation with a ‘Pandit’ left her stunned. The woman, Naira Roy, posted a video on the internet that recounted the event and exposed the man dressed as a "Pandit." According to the post, the woman was sitting peacefully at Ram Ghat, enjoying the quiet, and caressing the cute neighbourhood dog that was seated next to her.

But as the aforementioned man approached her, all the calm and tranquillity quickly vanished. The man allegedly started inviting her to his apartment and promised to prepare meals for her!

“I was sitting with a furry kid. Then a Pandit ji started asking me if I would come to his room,” the woman said in the video. Upset and angry over the question, the woman then confronted the man, only for him to leave the area.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

“Lemme tell you all, Agar ye ldki chahti naa toh aise 2-3 ko wahi soot deti within a minute (If this woman would have wanted, she would have beaten up such people within a minute). Though she handled it maturely and stood firm. So proud of you, keep going. Mahadev blesses you!” a user said.

“Whenever you are alone, do not lose courage, stand firm like this,” added the next person. “Just by wearing a tilak and some malas one doesn't become a Pandit. Criminals come in all avatars and at all places. We need to be careful,” added another person.