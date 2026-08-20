YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy challenged AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in APPSC and DSC recruitment, questioning the government's defensiveness and avoidance of a debate in the Legislative Council.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday challenged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh to agree to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examinations and the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment. Jagan alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process and accused the state government of becoming defensive whenever questions were raised over the issue.

Jagan alleges procedural violations

"I am asking Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh directly -- are you ready for a CBI inquiry into the APPSC examinations and the DSC recruitment?" Jagan said. He alleged that the government was discussing the matter in the Legislative Assembly but avoiding a detailed discussion in the Legislative Council. Jagan also questioned the Education Minister's claim that there was nothing wrong with assigning the responsibility of preparing the DSC question paper and conducting the examination to the same officer.

"In the history of AP DSC recruitments, these two responsibilities were never entrusted to the same individual. Giving both responsibilities to one person compromised the checks and balances and laid the foundation for the irregularities," Jagan alleged. Jagan further raised questions over the case of Naveen, an outsourcing employee who was involved in preparing the DSC question paper. "Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh admitted in the Assembly that Naveen, an outsourcing employee involved in preparing the DSC question paper, secured first rank in the initial merit list. Why was his name later removed and why was a second merit list issued?" he said. Questioning why Naveen was not given the job despite securing first rank in the first merit list, Jagan said, "If Naveen was not issued a call letter, how could he have appeared for certificate verification?" Jagan asked.

YSRCP demands comprehensive probe

Earlier in the day, Reddy alleged that irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process were clearly evident and accused the state government of refusing to acknowledge the alleged mistakes. Jagan alleged that the government is willing to discuss the issue in the Legislative Assembly but is avoiding a discussion in the Legislative Council, where Opposition members could raise questions over the alleged irregularities. He claimed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was apprehensive about the Opposition highlighting the alleged mistakes in the recruitment process.

YSRCP leaders have sought a comprehensive investigation into appointments made under the sports quota and the issuance of sports certificates. They have also raised allegations that lakhs of rupees were demanded from candidates for jobs, referring to audio recordings that had surfaced in connection with the allegations. YSRCP leaders have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged DSC irregularities and called for Lokesh's resignation, holding the Education Minister responsible for the recruitment process. YSRCP MLCs staged a protest on August 17 at the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council premises, demanding a thorough inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment. (ANI)