The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to address fresh complaints from the Shirdi Trust regarding derogatory Sai Baba videos online. This comes after the trust reported that a previous removal order was not fully followed by YouTube.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the appropriate Central government authority to look into any fresh complaint filed by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, seeking removal of YouTube videos and other online publications allegedly containing derogatory and inflammatory content concerning Sai Baba.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the Union Government on a fresh application filed by the Trust, which claimed that additional videos and online articles containing allegedly objectionable material were still available despite earlier proceedings.

Court Hearing and Non-Compliance Issues

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the Centre informed the Court that the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) had already passed an order on August 13 directing removal of the videos and online articles. The Trust, however, told the Court that the directions had not been fully implemented. Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, appearing for the Trust, submitted that seven YouTube videos were still available and some articles had also not been removed.

"YouTube is the problem. It is not taking any steps," he submitted, while also pointing to restrictions on the number of complaints that can be filed through the platform's grievance mechanism.

The Trust has now sought removal of further links, alleging that they contain derogatory, inflammatory and communally provocative material. The Trust also relied upon findings recorded by the GAC in its August 13 order.

According to the submissions before the High Court, the GAC observed that the "impugned content has the tendency to hurt religious sentiments" and could be detrimental to communal harmony, with its continued dissemination having wider repercussions.

Interim Order and Case Background

The High Court, while issuing notice on the fresh application, directed that in the meantime, if any further fresh complaint is filed, the appropriate authority would look into it. The matter has been listed for September 7.

Earlier this month, the High Court had directed the GAC to consider the Trust's statutory appeal against the online content and pass a reasoned order within seven days, considering the urgency of the matter. The Court had also directed the authorities to file a compliance report.

Details of Derogatory Content and Grievances

The Trust has alleged that several YouTube channels and online platforms have been carrying material that portrays Sai Baba in objectionable terms, including descriptions referring to him as "Chand Miyan", a "Jihadi", a British spy, murderer, rapist, dacoit and religious converter.

The Trust has maintained that the material is not genuine historical discussion or fair criticism but consists of unsubstantiated allegations presented as facts and has the potential to promote religious hostility and communal disharmony.

According to the petition, the Trust approached YouTube's grievance redressal mechanism on July 15, 17 and 19, identifying the allegedly objectionable content. It claimed that the complaints were rejected and it was asked to approach the uploaders or obtain an order from the High Court.

The Trust thereafter submitted a representation to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on July 26 and filed an appeal before the GAC on July 29.

The Trust has also raised concerns over restrictions in the platform's grievance mechanism, including limits on the number of URLs and the material that can be submitted with a complaint.

The Trust is represented by Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, along with Advocates Saurav Agrawal, Ravi Sharma, Prachi Dubey, Rupraj Banerjee, Satyam Sharma, Harsh Khabar, Tushar Nair, Anusha Sinha, Aarya Bhat, Khushi Arora and Devangana Mishra. (ANI)