Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    INLD Haryana chief's death: CCTV footage shows suspected assailants arriving in i10 car (WATCH)

    In the ongoing investigation, CCTV footage related to Nafe Singh Rathee's murder has come to light, showing around five assailants arriving in an i10 car. Additional suspicious vehicles have been identified in CCTV footage near the crime scene.

    INLD Haryana chief's death: CCTV footage shows suspected assailants arriving in i10 car (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    The murder of Haryana's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president, Nafe Singh Rathee, has cast a spotlight on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Questions regarding law and order under the Congress-INLD administration are surfacing, while the victim's family alleges a lack of adequate security, expressing concerns for their safety.

    In the ongoing investigation, CCTV footage related to Nafe Singh Rathee's murder has come to light, showing around five assailants arriving in an i10 car. Additional suspicious vehicles have been identified in CCTV footage near the crime scene. The police are working to trace the vehicle's number, though no concrete leads have been identified at present.

    INLD Haryana chief's death: 4 suspects identified, over 20 bullets fired at SUV; Oppn raises security concerns

    In response to these developments, the Bahadurgarh police have filed an FIR against several individuals, including former MLA Naresh Kaushik, current chairman Saroj Rathee's husband Ramesh Rath, and others. The FIR encompasses charges against 12 suspects, with police teams actively working to apprehend them.

    Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh assured a thorough investigation, mentioning the formation of five teams to apprehend the accused. Nafe Rathee's nephew, Rakesh alias Sanjay, played a crucial role by providing testimony to the police.

    Several Indians discharged from Russian army; actively pursuing cases: MEA

    He revealed that the attackers issued threats, promising his safety if he refrained from informing Kaushik, Karmveer Rathee, and Satish Rathee about any past court actions against them. The police are currently delving into this aspect of the investigation.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Bengaluru Metro only for VIPs? Netizens slam BMRCL officials for denying entry to farmer over attire vkp

    Is Bengaluru Metro only for VIPs? Netizens slam BMRCL officials for denying entry to farmer over attire

    Kerala: Drunk brothers booked for thrashing policemen and hospital staff in Haripad anr

    Kerala: Drunk brothers booked for thrashing policemen and hospital staff in Haripad

    Allahabad HC rejects Muslim side's petition; no stay on worshipping deities in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

    Allahabad HC rejects Muslim side's plea; no stay on worshipping deities in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

    INLD Haryana chief's death: 4 suspects identified, over 20 bullets fired at SUV; Opposition raises security concerns AJR

    INLD Haryana chief's death: 4 suspects identified, over 20 bullets fired at SUV; Oppn raises security concerns

    India poverty level may have fallen to around 5 percent Niti Aayog CEO

    India's poverty level may have fallen to around 5%: Niti Aayog CEO

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Pepe: Top 10 motivational quotes by the Portuguese star osf

    Happy Birthday Pepe: Top 10 motivational quotes by the Portuguese star

    Is Bengaluru Metro only for VIPs? Netizens slam BMRCL officials for denying entry to farmer over attire vkp

    Is Bengaluru Metro only for VIPs? Netizens slam BMRCL officials for denying entry to farmer over attire

    Kerala: Drunk brothers booked for thrashing policemen and hospital staff in Haripad anr

    Kerala: Drunk brothers booked for thrashing policemen and hospital staff in Haripad

    'Star Trek', 'Captain Marvel' star Kenneth Mitchell passes away aged 49 RKK

    'Star Trek', 'Captain Marvel' star Kenneth Mitchell passes away aged 49

    Allahabad HC rejects Muslim side's petition; no stay on worshipping deities in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

    Allahabad HC rejects Muslim side's plea; no stay on worshipping deities in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon