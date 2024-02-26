Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    INLD Haryana chief's death: 4 suspects identified, over 20 bullets fired at SUV; Oppn raises security concerns

    Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij assured swift action, with the Special Task Force leading the investigation. Chautala, visiting the hospital where the bodies were kept, reiterated his call for a CBI inquiry and accused the government of negligence in providing security to Rathee.

    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Haryana's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker on Sunday (February 25) fell victim to assailants who opened fire on their SUV in Bahadurgarh near Delhi. The incident resulted in Rathee's demise, injuries to a party worker, and harm to three private gunmen hired for Rathee's security.

    The police have identified four suspects as Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Sathish Rathi, and Rahul, in connection with the attack.

    Expressing deep concern over the incident, Rathee's son, Jitendra Rathee, conveyed that they would not proceed with the last rites until the named suspects were apprehended, emphasizing the need for their security. He suggested potential involvement of local politicians in the tragic event.

    The assault, occurring just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, triggered strong reactions from opposition parties, alleging a breakdown in law and order in the BJP-ruled state.

    INLD leader Abhay Chautala demanded a CBI probe into the incident and criticized the government for not providing adequate security to Rathee despite reported threats to his life.

    Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij assured swift action, with the Special Task Force leading the investigation. Chautala, visiting the hospital where the bodies were kept, reiterated his call for a CBI inquiry and accused the government of negligence in providing security to Rathee. Another party leader claimed that at least 20 bullets were fired at the politician during the attack.

    Rathee (70) had previously served as an elected MLA from Bahadurgarh and was elected twice in 1996 and 2005. Chautala further said that despite prior warnings and requests for security, Rathee was left unprotected, leading to this unfortunate incident.

    The Jhajjar Superintendent of Police, Arpit Jain, confirmed that multiple teams, including the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and the Special Task Force (STF), were probing the incident. While demanding justice, the Haryana BJP Chief Spokesperson, Jawahar Yadav, urged the opposition not to politicize the tragic event and focus on facilitating the swift capture of the accused.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
