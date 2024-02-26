Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MEA rejects reports of Indians seeking discharge from Russian army, affirms active pursuit of cases

    Earlier this month, reports surfaced of at least three Indians allegedly being trapped into participating in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, fighting alongside Russian forces. These individuals were purportedly misled by an agent promising jobs as "army security helpers.

    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

    The External Affairs Ministry on Monday (February 26) rejected some media reports claiming that Indians with the Russian Army are seeking help for discharge, adding that "each and every case" has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities. In a statement, the MEA said, "We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge."

    Earlier, some news agencies reported that several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and they were forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas with Ukraine.

    "Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities, and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. Several Indians have already been discharged as a result," the statement added.

    The MEA further said that it remains committed and that the early discharge of Indians from the Russian Army is a matter of top priority.

    Earlier this month, reports surfaced of at least three Indians allegedly being trapped into participating in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, fighting alongside Russian forces. These individuals were purportedly misled by an agent promising jobs as "army security helpers."

    The family of one victim from Hyderabad sought intervention from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. On January 25, Owaisi wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Moscow, urging immediate action for the return of these stranded individuals.

    The victims, whose identities were not revealed, shared distressing accounts of their experiences in the plea for assistance.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 9:37 AM IST
