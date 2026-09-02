For the last six years, I was just working for someone else's dream. I really wanted to see what would happen if I tried building something for myself. As you get older, responsibilities pile up, and taking such a big risk becomes much harder later on.

An Indian man has decided to leave the usual career path and forge his own. Teja, who was a Product Manager at a major global tech company, has quit his job that paid him lakhs. He took to social media to talk about this big life decision.

Entrepreneur Story: 'I Lived on Bread and Water for 7 Days,' Says Mumbai Founder!

In an Instagram post, Teja shared that his last working day was July 31. Now, a month after leaving, he wanted to open up about this major career shift. He listed the main reasons for leaving a secure, high-paying job: 'For the past six years, I was working for someone else's goals. I wanted to know what would happen if I tried to build something on my own,' he wrote. 'As you get older, responsibilities also increase; it would be much harder to take a step like this later. It was now or never.'

Viral Video: Parents Create Magical Birthday For Daughter From Scratch! (WATCH)

Teja also pointed out that the rise of AI, changing work cultures, and other rapid shifts influenced his decision. He added that compared to the past, there are many more opportunities to earn an income today. 'I'd rather be a part of that change than just watch it from the sidelines,' he said. He ended the post by saying he doesn't have a clear roadmap for what's next, but he plans to document every step of his new career journey on social media.

Many people have come forward on social media to praise his brave decision. Teja's mindset of prioritising his own dreams and freedom over a secure career has sparked a huge conversation online.