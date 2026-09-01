That experience taught him a huge lesson. Now, whenever he faces big setbacks in business, loses money, or deals with rejection, he says the memory of those tough days gives him the strength to not give up.

Everyone goes through tough times in their life, right? It could be money problems or some other difficulty. A Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Abhishek Agarwal, recently shared his own story on LinkedIn. He believes that facing a time with absolutely no money can actually make you stronger for future crises. In fact, he argues that everyone should experience extreme poverty and hunger at least once.

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Abhishek shared a personal story about a major financial crisis he faced when he was just 18. For seven whole days, he survived on nothing but bread and water. He wrote that more than the hunger, it was the feeling of complete helplessness during those days that really haunted him.

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But that experience taught him a valuable lesson. He says that now, whenever he faces big setbacks in his business, loses money, or gets rejected by others, the memory of that time gives him the strength to keep going. "I don't believe poverty is noble or that suffering automatically makes us strong. But the courage you get after going through something like that is immense," he added.

His post quickly got a lot of attention, with many people commenting on it. 'Such a great post. Sometimes, the toughest moments teach us lessons that even success can't. They show us we can handle bigger crises than we ever thought,' one person commented.

Another user wrote, 'After my Master's, I went through extreme poverty and hunger. I survived that helplessness. Because of that, I now have the confidence to face any crisis that comes my way.'