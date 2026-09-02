Shimla has reported 24 confirmed cases of scrub typhus during the monsoon. The Health Department has issued an advisory, urging residents to take precautions as the disease is treatable if diagnosed early. CMO urges vigilance and prompt medical care.

As many as 24 confirmed cases of scrub typhus have been reported in Shimla district during the ongoing monsoon season, prompting the Health Department to issue an advisory urging people to take precautionary measures.

Shimla Chief Medical Officer, Yash Pal Ranta, advised residents to remain vigilant against the disease, which is transmitted through the bite of infected larval mites commonly found in areas with bushes, grass, fields and dense vegetation.

Key Symptoms to Watch For

Scrub typhus commonly causes symptoms such as fever, severe headache, body aches, chills, weakness, rash and swollen lymph nodes. In some cases, patients may also develop an eschar, a dark, scab-like lesion at the site of the mite bite.

Precautionary Measures Advised

The CMO advised people to avoid sitting or lying directly on grass or bare ground and to wear full-sleeved clothes, long trousers and covered footwear while working in fields or areas with dense vegetation.

Residents have also been advised to keep grass, weeds and bushes trimmed around their homes, maintain cleanliness in and around residential areas, and bathe and change or wash clothes after working in fields or densely vegetated areas.

Health Advisory and Treatment

The Health Department has also cautioned people against self-medication and advised them to seek medical attention if fever persists or other symptoms associated with scrub typhus develop.

The CMO said scrub typhus is treatable when diagnosed early and urged anyone experiencing persistent fever, severe headache, body aches or other suggestive symptoms to visit the nearest health facility without delay. Adequate stocks of medicines required for the treatment of scrub typhus have been ensured at all health facilities across the district, the statement said.

The Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and has directed all health facilities to maintain surveillance and ensure early diagnosis, timely treatment and reporting of cases. (ANI)