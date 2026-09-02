MP CM Mohan Yadav launched several farmer-centric initiatives in Gwalior, including the Kisan Credit Card Portal and Krishak Kavach Yojana. He also inaugurated 200 new PACS offices as part of the state's ongoing Farmer Welfare Year.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday participated in the state-level Balram Jayanti Festival and Cooperative Farmers’ Conclave held in Gwalior and launched several farmer-centric initiatives under the state government’s ongoing Farmer Welfare Year.

During the programme, CM Yadav launched the Kisan Credit Card Portal, simplification of the Zero-Per Cent Interest Scheme and the Krishak Kavach Yojana. Additionally, he also inaugurated offices of 200 newly registered Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) across the state. On the occasion, share-capital certificates were distributed to new PACS members, along with this, certificates of appreciation were presented to three district cooperative banks and five PACS institutions for outstanding performance.

Farmer Welfare Year and State's Progress

“Our government is observing the entire year as Farmer Welfare Year and organising programmes across districts in the name of Lord Balram, including agricultural machinery exhibitions, interactions with progressive farmers and guidance from agricultural scientists. Alongside these activities, larger programmes are also being organised in some divisions. Today, we got the opportunity to celebrate Balram Jayanti in Gwalior,” CM Yadav told reporters.

He emphasised that the state government was moving forward in an integrated manner by bringing together 16 departments to ensure the overall progress of farmers under the Farmer Welfare Year. As a result, in the horticulture sector, the state doubled the level in about two-and-a-half years. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh has procured the highest number of wheat from farmers in the country.

“Madhya Pradesh is continuously progressing in every area, including all types of pulses, oilseeds, horticulture, and the cultivation of fruits and flowers. Alongside this, we are also paying adequate attention to milk production. Further, in the fisheries sector, by constructing water reservoirs, our government is adopting measures in every sector that provide a path to prosperity through farmers,” the CM said.

Electricity and Other Support

He added that the state government would provide 10 hours of electricity during the day in the coming Rabi season after the monsoon. “If there is any government providing electricity connections to farmers at Rs 5 per unit and the cheapest electricity across all sectors in the country, it is the Madhya Pradesh government,” CM Yadav said.

'Krishak Kavach Yojana' and Other Benefits

The Chief Minister further expressed hope that by the time the Farmer Welfare Year concludes, farmers would receive many more benefits. “Today, we have launched several schemes, including the Kavach scheme. Earlier, if any society or bank defaulted, the farmers were also declared defaulters. Now, action will now be taken against the concerned party and an FIR will be registered against those responsible, instead of penalising the farmers,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted initiatives to simplify interest-free agricultural loans and provide farmers with digital services through farmer portals and IDs. He said the government was also working to increase subsidy support for allied activities such as animal husbandry, poultry and goat rearing. (ANI)