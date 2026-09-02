UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal reviewed Varanasi flood relief efforts, directing officials to prioritize aid. He ordered proper accommodation, food, medical care, and power for camps, along with fodder for animals and urgent road repairs.

Minister Reviews Relief Efforts, Issues Directives

Uttar Pradesh Minister (Independent Charge) for Stamps and Court Registration Fees, Ravindra Jaiswal, held a meeting with officials in the Circuit House auditorium on Wednesday to review in detail the flood relief efforts being undertaken in the district. He directed that all flood-affected individuals be prioritised and provided with government relief services. He also directed that those living in flood relief camps be provided with adequate accommodation, food, and medical care as needed, as well as ensuring milk and fruits for the elderly and children.

He also directed officials to ensure that the administration remains vigilant and patrols to ensure that people do not panic upon receiving information about crossing warning points. He also instructed officials to ensure that people remain in the flood-affected areas receive food, as well as milk for children.

He directed the electricity department officials to ensure no power cuts to relief camps and to ensure uninterrupted power supply. He also directed that adequate fodder and other supplies be provided for animals in flood-affected areas.

He directed that potholes on roads damaged during the rainy season be repaired within two days to prevent accidents. He also directed that no streets be dark during the rainy season and that all streetlights remain in working order. Councillors should also monitor this in their areas.

Administration's Response and On-Ground Measures

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar stated that adequate accommodation has been provided for those staying in flood relief camps, including three meals a day, breakfast, and other amenities. Security personnel have been deployed 24 hours a day for safety at the flood relief camps. Milk and fruits have also been provided for children. Thirty-five boats have been deployed, with one police personnel on duty with a torch on each boat.

The CMO informed that medical teams have been deployed at 16 flood relief posts. Medical facilities are being provided as per the needs of the people staying in the camps.

It was informed that till now 01 tehsil has been affected by the flood. 14 villages have been affected by this. Essential medicines for animals have been distributed through 692 camps.

Minister Visits Relief Camp

Thereafter, Minister Ravindra Jaiswal provided food kits to the flood-affected families at JP Mehta's relief camp and, while inquiring about the well-being of the people staying there, assured them that they would not be allowed to face any kind of problem and that they would be provided with all possible help. During this, he also gave chocolates to the children. (ANI)