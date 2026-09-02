A wholesome video shows parents creating a magical birthday celebration for their daughter from scratch. They paint the walls blue to match her dress, stitch her outfit, pack gifts, arrange a princess-themed cake and decorate the room with balloons.

A heartwarming video showing parents going all out to make their daughter's birthday special has won hearts on social media. The parents started preparing for the celebration from scratch, carefully getting the walls ready before painting them blue to match their daughter's birthday dress. The mother even stitched the birthday outfit herself, adding an extra personal touch to the celebration.

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The family then packed gifts and brought in a beautiful princess-themed birthday cake for the little girl. They also decorated the room with colourful balloons, transforming the space into a magical birthday setup. Their effort was finally rewarded when the girl saw the surprise. Her face lit up with happiness as she took in the decorations, cake and gifts prepared especially for her.

The wholesome video has touched viewers, with many praising the parents for putting so much love, time and effort into creating a memorable day for their daughter. From painting the walls and stitching her dress to arranging the cake, gifts and decorations, the celebration shows how the smallest details can make a child's birthday truly unforgettable.