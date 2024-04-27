Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail 'after fall', body to be brought to India April 29

Koal, hailing from Goratpada hamlet in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district, worked on a fishing boat registered in Gujarat. He was arrested by the Pakistani Coast Guard in October 2022 for allegedly trespassing into Pakistani territorial waters.

Vinod Laxman Koal, a 45-year-old fisherman from Dahanu, who was jailed in Karachi for violating international maritime boundaries, passed away last month after a fall, reports said. His unfortunate demise marks the first such incident for an Indian fisherman in a Pakistani jail this year.

His mortal remains are set to be repatriated to India on April 29, while 35 Indian fishermen are expected to be released from Pakistani custody on April 30.

Tragically, Koal suffered a paralytic attack and collapsed while bathing on March 8. He was receiving medical treatment in a hospital within the Pakistani prison premises when he succumbed to his condition.

The news of Koal's demise was informed to other Indian prisoners on March 17, who, with the help of unofficial channels, conveyed the message to Koal's family members in Goratpada. Concerned about the fate of Koal's remains, his family sought assistance from local MLA, who took up the matter with the central government. Subsequently, Indian authorities liaised with their Pakistani counterparts, resulting in an agreement to repatriate Koal's body to India.

Jatin Desai, a representative of a social organization aiding prisoners in Pakistan, confirmed that Koal's body is scheduled to be handed over to Indian officials on April 29, likely in Amritsar, before being transported to Dahanu.

While Indian government officials initially encountered difficulties in identifying Koal's family, assuming he was a resident of Gujarat, they eventually located his relatives in Maharashtra. Koal is survived by his wife, three daughters, and two sons. Desai highlighted that despite discrepancies in his Aadhaar card, which stated Koal's age as 57, his family asserts that he was 45 years old at the time of his demise.

Moreover, out of about 300 fishermen jailed in Pakistan, 35 individuals, including five from Dahanu in Palghar district, are slated for release and handover to Indian officials on April 30. These fishermen are expected to reunite with their families in the first week of May.

