Chaos in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha polls; Stone pelting, EVM damage reported

In Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, the voting process came to a halt as villagers in Indiganatha village of Hanur taluk decided to boycott the ongoing elections. The situation escalated when villagers, expressing their fierce opposition, resorted to pelting stones at police officers and even breaking an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the polling booth.

Indiganatha village, nestled in the Male Mahadeshwar hill range, found itself at the centre of attention as residents took a stand against participating in the electoral process. The catalyst for this decision was reportedly the persuasion by local officers urging them to cast their votes.

Tensions flared as villagers refused to heed the appeals of officials, leading to a confrontation with law enforcement. Police officers, in an attempt to disperse the crowd surrounding the polling booth, resorted to using light lathis, further aggravating the situation.

The standoff reached a critical point when villagers, in an act of defiance, hurled stones at the police, resulting in chaos and disorder at the polling station. Matters took a serious turn when an EVM machine was vandalized by the enraged villagers, bringing the voting process to an abrupt halt.

Amidst the commotion, an appeal was made to both the police and officers to defuse the tension and restore order to the situation. However, as of now, the voting process remains stalled in Indiganatha village, casting a shadow over the electoral proceedings in the region.

