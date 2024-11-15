'A society rooted in heritage cannot be enslaved': CM Yogi Adityanath on Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 555th Prakash Parv, highlighting his teachings on devotion and values. He emphasized preserving heritage, praised Guru Gobind Singh’s sacrifices, and urged citizens to embrace Guru Nanak’s ideals for societal welfare and unity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on the occasion of the 555th Prakash Parv, celebrating the Guru's message of devotion, integrity, and selfless service. Speaking at a special event held at Alambagh and Gurudwara Patel Nagar, CM Yogi reflected on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings, which continue to inspire countless people across generations.

Highlighting the profound influence of Guru Nanak’s teachings, CM Yogi emphasized that a society deeply connected to its heritage and ideals remains resilient and unconquerable. “A society rooted in its values can never be enslaved,” he asserted, stressing the importance of preserving cultural identity and spiritual values.

Congress, Communists, JMM, and RJD eat from the same plate and loot together: CM Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister also praised the evolution of Guru Nanak’s message into a powerful legacy under Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, whose sacrifices, alongside those of his four Sahibzadas, instil pride in every Indian. Recalling the 550th Prakash Parv, CM Yogi shared memories of a Kirtan Yatra at his residence, marking it as a moment of divine blessing.

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt's job push to create thousands of urban & rural opportunities

He also mentioned Veer Bal Diwas, observed on December 26 each year to honor the courage of Guru Gobind Singh’s four Sahibzadas. Established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this observance seeks to inspire young Indians to connect with their roots and uphold spiritual values.

Extending his best wishes on Prakash Parv, CM Yogi urged everyone in Uttar Pradesh to follow Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings and contribute to societal welfare. He emphasized that adopting Guru Nanak’s ideals could help build a harmonious and united nation, fulfilling the essence of his message.

Latest Videos