BJP slams CPI(M) over misleading stance on Centre’s denial of 'national disaster' status for Wayanad landslide

Former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan on Friday (Nov 15) defended the central government's position on not declaring the Wayanad landslide as a national disaster. He criticized the CPM in Kerala for adopting an approach that treats the issue like "turning a goat into a dog." Muraleedharan emphasized that the CPM needs to understand what constitutes a national disaster, referring to a statement made by Mullappally Ramachandran in 2013 in the Lok Sabha, where it was clarified that there is no specific provision to declare an event as a national disaster.

Centre denies Kerala's request to declare Wayanad landslide as 'national disaster'

The Centre on Thursday (Nov 14) officially stated that the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, cannot be declared a national disaster. Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, made this clarification in response to a request from Prof. K. V. Thomas, Kerala’s Special Officer in Delhi, who had written to the Prime Minister seeking the national disaster declaration.

Muraleedharan pointed out that the stance taken by the previous central government is still upheld, adding that the Kerala government was informed through the courts that Kerala has been allocated Rs 290 crore in aid, a similar amount given to other states as well.

"Wayanad deserves a special package, but the state government has yet to submit a specific plan for it. The reason Bihar received assistance was because they submitted a detailed proposal, and similarly, Andhra Pradesh was granted support due to their well-defined projects. Kerala must follow the same approach. Financial assistance cannot be provided based on mere assumptions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should focus on having his officials prepare accurate calculations and submit clear, concrete plans," he said.

"Many are attempting to separate Kerala from India, but we should not be included in that group. Kerala is very much a part of the central government," he stated.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan expressed shock over the central government's response that no financial aid would be provided for the relief efforts in Wayanad. Speaking to reporters in Palakkad, he emphasized that Kerala needs special financial assistance, similar to what other states have received. He criticized the central government for adopting a stance that seems to suggest Kerala is not part of India.

He also pointed out that the decision came after the Wayanad elections, which he considered significant. Satheesan clarified that the state did not seek funds from the BJP, but from the central government. He further stated that there would be no joint protest with the LDF against the central government's neglect and that the UDF-led Congress would protest alone. He also remarked that it was unclear when the LDF and BJP would unite, which he believed contributed to this decision.

