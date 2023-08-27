Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India to send female robot 'Vyomamitra' into space on Gaganyaan mission

    India's Gaganyaan mission's next step is sending the female robot 'Vyomamitra' on a test flight in October. This mission aims to test the sending of humans into Space. The successful YouTube live stream of ISRO's soft landing achieved an unprecedented 80.6 lakh viewers, exceeding past records set by major sporting events. 

    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has announced that India is set to send a female robot named 'Vyomamitra' into space as a part of the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send humans into space. The first test flight for this mission is scheduled for either the first or second week of October.

    Singh emphasized the importance of ensuring the safe return of astronauts from space and expressed his opinion about the forthcoming test flight and following missions involving Vyomamitra.

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti Point (WATCH)

    The Gaganyaan project had faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming test flight will mark a crucial stage in the mission's development. Following the successful execution of the test flight, Vyomamitra, the female robot built to perform human-like tasks, will be sent into space for the second phase of the experiment.

    Singh's remarks were delivered during a conclave organized by a national media outlet. He credited the success of India's recent lunar mission, Chandrayaan, for inspiring further strides in space exploration. The prime minister's vision of expanding space research opportunities is driving these endeavours.

    He highlighted the unique approach taken for this project, and this event is set to be witnessed by the media as well as the students at Sriharikota. This engagement with the public aims to connect National achievements, directly with the people.

    PM Modi hails ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan-3's success; Check out his top quotes

    Soft landing: The highest watched live stream on Youtube

    Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has achieved a milestone in live streaming. The live telecast of ISRO's soft landing created a record-breaking 80.6 lakh live viewers on YouTube globally, surpassing previous records set during major sporting events. 

    The previous record of 61 lakh viewership for the Semifinal of the Football World Cup between Brazil - Croatia in 2022 has been broken. The other records include the Brazil - South Korea Football World Cup match (52 lakh), the Vasco - Flemingo football match (47 lakhs) and the SpaceX crew demo (41 lakh).

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
