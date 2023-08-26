PM Modi hails ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan-3's success; Check out his top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Bengaluru after a two-nation visit, to meet ISRO scientists and congratulated them for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south pole. Check out top quotes.

After concluding his two-nation visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning reached Bengaluru to meet ISRO scientists and officials at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Centre. PM Modi called the historic Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft touchdown near the south pole "a roaring announcement of India's scientific achievement in the infinite universe" while speaking at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). The feat made India the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole.

PM Modi interacted with the scientists and congratulated them for the successful landing of the prestigious Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission on the Moon's south pole and named the spot where the spacecraft's Vikram lander touched down as ‘Shiv Shakti’.

Top quotes from PM Modi's address to ISRO scientists:

India is on the moon! We have our national pride placed on the moon! This is no ordinary achievement.

In the success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, our women scientists, the country’s Nari Shakti, have played a big role.

On 23rd August, India hoisted flag on the Moon. From now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India.

Today, from trade to technology, India is being counted among the countries standing in the first row. In this journey from 'Third row' to 'First row', institutions like our ‘ISRO’ has played a huge role.

You took ‘Make in India’ to the moon. You have awakened an entire generation and left a deep imprint on them.

The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed will be known as ‘Shivshakti’.

The point on the moon where Chandrayaan 2 left its imprints will now be called ‘Tiranga Point’.

India’s success comes just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed. It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years.

