Apr 10, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on April 10: 'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

11:14 AM IST

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Mumbai’s well-known tea seller Mohammed Taufiq, popularly known as ‘Chhotu Chai Wala’, whose quick thinking saved lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has said India should not extend any special treatment to Tahawwur Rana, similar to what was given to Ajmal Kasab, one of the convicted terrorists.

10:49 AM IST

Indian Army Boosts Air Defence with Indigenous Missiles: MRSAM Operational, QRSAM Near Deployment

Developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative, these systems symbolise India’s rapid ascent toward defence self-reliance.

10:37 AM IST

Man eats egg, pretends to drink alcohol inside Delhi Metro, held after video goes viral (WATCH)

A 25-year-old man landed behind bars for creating a nuisance inside a Delhi Metro train by pretending to consume alcohol and eat eggs in a bid to gain attention on social media.

10:05 AM IST

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison

Goa Police have registered an FIR against Suchana Seth, an under-trial prisoner accused of murdering her four-year-old son, for allegedly assaulting a female constable at Colvale Central Jail.

9:44 AM IST

Mumbai SHOCKER: 10-year-old raped, brutally murdered at Thane highrise; Rapist lured her with toys

A 20-year-old unemployed man was arrested by Mumbra police for the brutal rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the duct of a 10-storey building. 
 

9:12 AM IST

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years! Here’s how much you will pay now

Under the new pricing system, domestic users will now be charged up to 1 paisa per litre, depending on their monthly consumption. The BWSSB says the revision is structured to protect lower and middle-income households while promoting judicious use of water.

8:45 AM IST

MP: Peon caught evaluating answer sheets at govt college; Two suspended, 3 terminated [VIDEO]

Two senior staff members from a government college in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district were suspended, and three others, including a guest faculty and peon, were terminated after a video showing a peon evaluating student answer sheets went viral.

8:44 AM IST

Tahawwur Rana extradition: Multi-agency team to grill 26/11 conspirator upon arrival in India

A multi-agency team in India is preparing to interrogate Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, after his extradition from the U.S. to Delhi.

8:44 AM IST

Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India: 'Big success...' Amit Shah credits Modi govt's strong diplomacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana as a major diplomatic achievement of the Modi government.

