LIVE India News updates on April 10: 'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)
Mumbai's well-known tea seller Mohammed Taufiq, popularly known as 'Chhotu Chai Wala', whose quick thinking saved lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has said India should not extend any special treatment to Tahawwur Rana, similar to what was given to Ajmal Kasab, one of the convicted terrorists.
Indian Army Boosts Air Defence with Indigenous Missiles: MRSAM Operational, QRSAM Near Deployment
Developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative, these systems symbolise India's rapid ascent toward defence self-reliance.
Man eats egg, pretends to drink alcohol inside Delhi Metro, held after video goes viral (WATCH)
A 25-year-old man landed behind bars for creating a nuisance inside a Delhi Metro train by pretending to consume alcohol and eat eggs in a bid to gain attention on social media.
Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison
Goa Police have registered an FIR against Suchana Seth, an under-trial prisoner accused of murdering her four-year-old son, for allegedly assaulting a female constable at Colvale Central Jail.
Mumbai SHOCKER: 10-year-old raped, brutally murdered at Thane highrise; Rapist lured her with toys
A 20-year-old unemployed man was arrested by Mumbra police for the brutal rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the duct of a 10-storey building.
Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years! Here’s how much you will pay now
Under the new pricing system, domestic users will now be charged up to 1 paisa per litre, depending on their monthly consumption. The BWSSB says the revision is structured to protect lower and middle-income households while promoting judicious use of water.
MP: Peon caught evaluating answer sheets at govt college; Two suspended, 3 terminated [VIDEO]
Two senior staff members from a government college in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district were suspended, and three others, including a guest faculty and peon, were terminated after a video showing a peon evaluating student answer sheets went viral.
Tahawwur Rana extradition: Multi-agency team to grill 26/11 conspirator upon arrival in India
A multi-agency team in India is preparing to interrogate Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, after his extradition from the U.S. to Delhi.
Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India: 'Big success...' Amit Shah credits Modi govt's strong diplomacy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana as a major diplomatic achievement of the Modi government.
