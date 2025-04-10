ISL's stoppage-time specialists: Players who shine when it matters most

Read Full Article

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) has built a reputation for delivering thrilling encounters, often culminating in heart-stopping finishes and dramatic twists right up to the final whistle. One of the defining features of the league in recent seasons has been the frequency of goals scored during stoppage time -- those crucial final moments that can completely transform the outcome of a match, according to the official website of ISL.

These last-gasp goals have become the hallmark of a select group of players who thrive under pressure. Time and again, they have showcased their composure and clutch mentality, carving out a special place in ISL history as the true masters of stoppage-time heroics.

From Sunil Chhetri to Miku

Sunil Chhetri has cemented his legendary status with numerous clutch performances over the years. His knack for scoring crucial goals in pivotal moments is undeniable, and his impressive tally of nine stoppage-time goals stands as a testament to his match-winning prowess.

One of his recent and most memorable stoppage-time goals came in the second leg of the semi-final against a formidable FC Goa.



While Bengaluru FC suffered a 2-1 defeat on the night, Chhetri's dramatic stoppage-time strike propelled the Blues into the ISL final with a 3-2 aggregate win, thanks to their 2-0 triumph in the first leg. Even at 40, Chhetri proved he can still rise to the occasion when it matters most.

Odisha FC forward Roy Krishna has consistently showcased his knack for scoring at crucial moments. Since joining the ISL in 2018, the Fijian has represented ATK FC, Bengaluru FC, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant before making his move to Odisha FC. Time and again, Krishna has proven he thrives under pressure, earning a reputation as a dependable goal-scorer, especially in the dying moments of games when defences tire and spaces open up. Krishna has scored six goals.

Javi Hernandez has been a part of the ISL since 2019, featuring for several clubs over the years including ATK FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC, and now Jamshedpur FC. The midfielder has built a reputation for late-game heroics, often producing moments of brilliance that shift the momentum in his team's favour. He has five stoppage-time goals.

A recent standout example came against his former side MBSG, in the first leg of a crucial ISL 2024-25 semi-final clash. Hernandez netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner, sealing a 2-1 victory for Jamshedpur FC at the Furnace and once again proved his ability to thrive under pressure and deliver when it matters most.



Chhangte's exceptional pace and playmaking ability make him a constant threat to opposing defences, especially as games wear on and fatigue sets in. His knack for exploiting late-game defensive lapses has made him a valuable asset for every team he's played for, with the forward scoring five crucial stoppage-time goals in his ISL career.



Two of those came during Mumbai City FC's thrilling 3-2 win over FC Goa in the first leg of the 2023-24 semi-final. Chhangte's heroics were instrumental in guiding the Islanders to the ISL final, where they went on to beat MBSG and lift their first-ever ISL Cup.



East Bengal FC's Cleiton Silva has been one of the ISL's most reliable forwards, with the ability to score from both open play and set pieces. His vast experience and leadership qualities have only further cemented his reputation. He has scored four stoppage-time goals in his ISL career. He has four stoppage-time goals in ISL.



The Brazilian has often stepped up in high-pressure, late-game moments where composure, sharp decision-making, and precision are key. One of his most memorable stoppage-time goals came during the 2022-23 season, when he curled in a stunning injury-time free-kick in Kolkata to haunt his former club Bengaluru FC.



Another Brazilian forward, Diego Mauricio, has been instrumental in Odisha FC's recent success with his calculated plays and clinical finishing. The former Mumbai City FC forward, known for his composure under pressure, Mauricio has shown a knack for delivering in the dying moments of matches. His ability to execute with precision has resulted in four crucial stoppage-time goals, cementing his reputation as a dependable goal-scorer who rises to the occasion when his team needs him the most.



Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Dimitri Petratos has earned legendary status at the club, thanks to his consistent performances in high-pressure moments. Since joining the Mariners in 2021, the Australian has played a pivotal role in their success, helping them win two League Shields and an ISL Cup. He also has four stoppage-time goals in the ISL.



Petratos reaffirmed his clutch credentials this season with a dramatic injury-time winner against Odisha FC, sealing a hard-fought 1-0 victory that secured the Shield for the Mariners with two games to spare. The goal was especially significant as it came after a rough patch marked by injury and a dip in form, reminding everyone of the quality he brings when it matters most.



Former Bengaluru FC forward Miku brought exceptional technical skill and goalscoring prowess to the ISL, often proving to be a decisive figure in the dying moments of matches. His all-round ability made him a constant threat to defences and contributed to his tally of four stoppage-time goals.



One of his most memorable stoppage-time goals came in the ISL 2017-18 final, where he scored in injury time although it ultimately proved to be Bengaluru FC's last goal in a 2-3 defeat to Chennaiyin FC at home. Miku had a brilliant debut season, finishing as the club's top scorer, and redemption followed the next season as he played a key role in helping Bengaluru FC lift the ISL Cup. (ANI)

