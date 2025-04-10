Bengaluru's second airport: AAI team inspects three sites, location to be finalised soon

Read Full Article

A high-level team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has inspected the three locations identified by the state government for the proposed 2nd airport near Bengaluru, the state capital, and is likely to provide its opinion in the next month. Subsequently, this will be taken to expert companies that develop airports for detailed study.

Following this, the government will finalize the location for the airport, said Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he confirmed the AAI team's visit. He explained that the suitability of an airport location depends on factors such as passenger traffic, cargo traffic, and industrial needs. Currently, there is an airport near Devanahalli. There is a condition that another airport should not be built within 150 km from here until 2033. If we start now, we can start developing the second airport by 2030. Otherwise, the airport will not be ready even by 2040, he explained.

Senior leader TB Jayachandra has started his efforts to build an airport near his constituency, Sira. A district-level airport can be built there, but not an international-level airport. BJP's Aravind Bellad is also saying that a new airport should come up in a place that is convenient for North Karnataka. Minister MB Patil opined that just giving the land is not enough.

Furthermore, Vijayapura Airport is ready for inauguration. There is a case in the Supreme Court regarding environmental clearance. It is likely to be resolved soon. If this happens, it will be inaugurated in another 6 months, he said.

Party will consider Rayareddy's words

Senior Congress leader and Chief Minister's Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy has said that Karnataka is number 1 in corruption. He should have also said who is involved in corruption. The party has taken note of his words. No one is bigger than the party. Furthermore, at the AICC session in Ahmedabad, the party took decisions keeping in mind the poor, Dalits, women, and minorities. There are some exceptions to the rule of one person, one post in the party.

Such exemptions have to be given based on experience and seniority, Minister Patil said.

The state government had already identified 9 locations based on some preliminary factors for the construction of the 2nd airport near Bangalore. Among them, 2 locations in the Kanakapura part of Ramanagara district and 1 location near Nelamangala were finalized. In all these places, at least 5,000 acres of land has to be allocated for the airport.

The central government has inspected the three locations, and one of these 3 locations will be finalized in a month.

