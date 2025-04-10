Kolkata man seeks revenge, sends 300 COD parcels to ex-girlfriend: 'She loved online shopping, demanded gifts'

Read Full Article

In a bizarre incident, an ex-boyfriend of a 24-year-old bank executive was arrested for spooking her with 300 cash-on-delivery orders in four months, which led the woman to file a harassment complaint.

The woman, who works at a nationalised bank’s Lake Town branch, was left e drained as she was bombarded with COD deliveries, ranging from expensive electronics to small trinkets and gifts - packages she never ordered. This not only left her embarrassed in front of neighbours and delivery personnel but also led Amazon and Flipkart to suspend her accounts due to the high volume of unaccepted parcels.

It was later found that her former boyfriend, 25-year-old Suman Sikdar from Nadia, was behind this.

Police revealed that Sikdar, irked by their recent breakup, sent the parcels to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend. “The man confessed to making the parcel bookings and harassing her with texts and calls from unknown numbers. He said the woman loved online shopping and often demanded gifts from him, which he couldn't afford. He was under the impression the woman left him for his inability to provide for her, and hence he started harassing her with the bulk delivery of parcels,” said an officer of Bidhannagar Commissionerate, reported TOI.

The ordeal reportedly began in November, shortly after their relationship ended. The woman said she was forced to return hundreds of parcels, with delivery agents showing up at her doorstep daily. “All of them were cash-on-delivery products, and they range from tablets and mobile phones to dresses and small gift items. Throughout Feb, there were multiple deliveries of Valentine's Day gifts and other products each day. I had frequent tiffs with delivery agents who negatively rated me, and when I took the matter up with the e-commerce platforms, they blocked my account,” she recounted.

Unable to bear the relentless intrusion, she filed a harassment complaint at Lake Town Police Station last month.

Sikdar was arrested and produced before a Salt Lake court on Wednesday, where he was granted bail.

