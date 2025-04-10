David Beckham's face just got a 'perfect upgrade'; do you prefer the original? (WATCH)

Read Full Article

David Beckham, widely regarded as one of the most handsome men in the world, has undergone a digital transformation by artist José Antonio Saliba. Using the Golden Ratio, a mathematical equation devised in ancient Greece to determine physical perfection, Saliba overlaid a face anatomy mask on Beckham's image and edited his facial features to fit the template.

The Golden Ratio, also known as Phi, is a formula that compares measurements, ratios, and symmetry to determine beauty. It was used by artists and architects during the Renaissance and has since been adapted by scientists to explain what makes a person beautiful.

To apply the Golden Ratio to Beckham's face, Saliba measured the length and width of his face, as well as the distance from the forehead hairline to the spot between the eyes, from the spot between the eyes to the bottom of the nose, and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin.

Changes in Beckham's face

The result showed Beckham with sharper eyebrows, higher cheekbones, a smaller forehead, and perkier eyes. However, not everyone was impressed with the outcome, with some commenters preferring Beckham's natural looks.

"I never feel that I'm an attractive, sexy person," Beckham said in an interview, despite being named PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2015.

The Golden Ratio has been used to evaluate the beauty of other celebrities, including George Clooney and supermodel Bella Hadid, who score highly using the formula.

Some notable comments from fans include: "Original face is better than your perfect one," "U made him a less perfect Beckham," "Bro is already perfect," and "Nothing is perfect. The perfect imperfection is more interesting."

Interestingly, some fans even joked that the digitally altered face resembled that of another footballer, Rodrigo De Paul.

