Video captures final moments before roof collapsed and killed 184 at Dominican Republic nightclub (WATCH)

The devastating Jet Set nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic has resulted in at least 184 fatalities and 255 injuries. The disaster occurred on April 8, 2025, during a merengue concert by singer Rubby Pérez, who tragically lost his life along with other notable attendees.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment just before the roof collapsed, crushing hundreds of nightclub-goers under debris. The nightclub was hosting musicians, politicians, professional athletes, and celebrities, and was filled with dancing and music when the ceiling came crumbling down.

Among the victims were Rubby Pérez, merengue singer, Octavio Dotel, former MLB pitcher, Tony Blanco, Dominican baseball player, Martín Polanco, fashion designer, and Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi province. Other victims include an Army captain, the president of AFP Popular Bank and his wife, and several Venezuelan bartenders.

Accroding to the witnesses, dust began falling from the roof and into drinks shortly after the show began. As the structure gave way, many were instantly crushed or trapped under the rubble, and there were over 100 calls to emergency services from people buried inside the club.

145 survivors

145 survivors were pulled out from the debris by rescuers from Puerto Rico and Israel who joined local teams to aid in the rescue efforts. Over 20 people remain hospitalized, with at least eight in critical condition. Dr. Julio Landrón, director of the Dr. Ney Arias Lora Trauma Hospital, said, "They spent hours under rubble with multiple injuries, bleeding and fractures. None of them are in the clear."

The authorities are yet to determine why the roof failed. The nightclub was opened in 1973 and got a renovation in 2010 and 2015. It had also been struck by lightning in 2023. Jet Set's owners claim to be cooperating with authorities, but inspection records are yet to be released.

The government has responded to the disaster, with President Luis Abinader declaring a three-day national period of mourning. The Senate of the Dominican Republic suspended a scheduled session and issued a statement expressing regret.

