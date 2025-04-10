user
JS Sidharthan death case: Kerala Veterinary University expels 19 students, High Court informed

Kerala Veterinary University expelled 19 students implicated in the death of Sidharthan at Pookode Veterinary College. Sidharthan tragically died after being subjected to brutal assault and interrogation by fellow students.

Deepu Mohan
Updated: Apr 10, 2025, 6:12 PM IST

Kochi: The Kerala Veterinary University has taken disciplinary action against 19 students accused in the death of Sidharthan, a second-year student at Pookode Veterinary College in Wayanad. The university informed the High Court about the expulsion of the students, stating that they were found guilty in the investigation.

The action was taken in response to a petition filed by MR Sheeba, Sidharthan's mother, who questioned the admission of the accused students to other campuses. Sidharthan had tragically taken his own life on February 18, 2024.

Incident

The circumstances surrounding Sidharthan's death are disturbing. He had been subjected to brutal assault and public interrogation by his co-students and senior students at the college. The assault took place in various locations, including the hostel room, dormitory, courtyard, and a nearby hill.

After days of torture, Sidharthan was found hanging in the hostel. The case, initially ruled as a suicide, revealed a darker reality of relentless cruelty and bullying.

