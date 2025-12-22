Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg has turned the popular tourist spot into a picturesque winter destination. The snowfall marks the beginning of 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day harsh winter period in Jammu and Kashmir, known for its sub-zero temperatures.

Tourists enjoyed fresh snowfall in Gulmarg on Monday as the popular place was covered in a thick blanket of snow, turning the region into a picturesque winter destination and drawing visitors to the scenic beauty.

'Chillai Kalan' Commences

The 40-day period of severe winter cold in Jammu and Kashmir, known locally as Chillai Kalan, has commenced with rain and snow in many areas. Chillai Kalan started on December 21 and will end on January 31. It is a period marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow.

The region typically experiences significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this time, temperatures often drop to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Weather Across the Valley

Along with Srinagar, Anantnag is another area in J&K which experienced the first rainfall of the season, marking the beginning of Chillai Kalan. Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, covering the region in a thick blanket of white.

Cold Wave Grips Srinagar

At the same time, Srinagar continues to experience a persistent cold wave with foggy mornings. Srinagar recorded a dip in temperature, with a -4°C change from December 20, as the cold wave continues in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy fog is visible in the visuals near Dal Lake, with boat rides and sightseeing still operating. Dense fog has been reported over areas like Dal Lake, although boat rides and sightseeing continue, giving the city a picturesque winter ambience.

Advisory Issued

Authorities have advised residents and visitors to take precautions against the cold and monitor weather updates, especially in areas prone to sudden snowfall and fog.