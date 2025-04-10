IPL 2025: MS Dhoni returns to lead CSK as Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of remaining season with injury
MS Dhoni will captain Chennai Super Kings again as Ruturaj Gaikwad is out for the rest of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury sustained during a match against Rajasthan Royals.
Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury to his elbow during the clash against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium in Assam. However, the CSK captain was featured in the two matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Gaikwad has been ruled out due to elbow fracture and MS Dhoni will be leading the side for the remainder of the season.
