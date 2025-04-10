IPL 2025: MS Dhoni returns to lead CSK as Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of remaining season with injury

Read Full Article

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will return to helm as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings as Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025 with an elbow injury.

Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury to his elbow during the clash against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium in Assam. However, the CSK captain was featured in the two matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Gaikwad has been ruled out due to elbow fracture and MS Dhoni will be leading the side for the remainder of the season.

(This is breaking news. More to follow)

