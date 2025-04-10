'Karnataka tops corruption list': Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai alleges large-scale corruption under present govt

Read Full Article

In a scathing attack on the Karnataka government, BJP MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday alleged large-scale corruption under the current administration. Citing a statement by the Chief Minister's Principal Economic Advisor, Bommai claimed that Karnataka now tops the list in corruption. Speaking to ANI, Bommai also pointed to allegations by PWD and Excise contractors that 60% of the government is guilty of malpractice.

"Huge corruption is present in the government. The Principal Advisor for Economics to the CM has himself said that Karnataka tops the corruption list. The association of PWD and Excise Contractors have accusations on 60 per cent of the government, and still, there is no action. Every day, there is one or the other scandal coming up. The price of every commodity is rising. This is an anti-people government, and there is no development," the BJP MP said.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) will hold a massive protest on April 12 against the Karnataka government over the recent price hikes and alleged corruption.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy will lead the protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

JD(S) is all set to launch a vigorous campaign against the Congress-led state government, focusing on price hikes and corruption. The campaign, titled 'Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara' (Enough is Enough Congress Government), is being led by JD(S) Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy and is gaining significant attention across the state.

Earlier, the Karnataka government announced a Rs 4 per litre price hike for Nandini milk and curd, effective April 1.

This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The move aims to encourage dairy farming in the state, considering the cost of milk production and processing.

