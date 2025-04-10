user
user icon

Kerala High Court urges Centre to waive loans of Wayanad landslide-affected individuals

Kerala High Court presses the central government to consider loan waivers for Wayanad landslide-affected individuals, citing long-term livelihood destruction. The central government acknowledges loan waiver provisions but cites limitations and the need for NDMA approval.

Kerala High Court urges Centre to waive loans of Wayanad landslide-affected individuals dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 2:03 PM IST

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has once again urged the central government to seriously consider waiving the loans of landslide disaster-affected individuals in Wayanad. The court emphasized that the calamity has devastated the livelihoods of the victims and cannot be treated lightly.

Also Read: New milestone in Kerala tourism: Malaysia Airlines brings wide-body aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram

A division bench of the court questioned whether provisions exist to waive debts in cases categorized as national disasters. In response, the central government clarified that loan waivers fall under government policy. It also noted that any such decision would require the approval of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The court highlighted the distinction between the temporary hardships faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing struggles of those impacted by the Wayanad disaster. It reiterated that the damage in Wayanad has resulted in long-term livelihood destruction, making the situation more severe.

Limitations to waive loans

The central government added that while provisions for waiving loans do exist under central laws, they are subject to certain limitations. It also cited a Supreme Court ruling that prevents banks from being compelled to waive loans outright.

Responding to the court’s persistent appeals, the government stated it would consider the request if the court issued a formal order.

Concluding the session, the High Court announced its intention to issue an interim order and postponed further hearings until after the summer vacation.

Also Read: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declares open war against drugs, action plan to be prepared

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

New milestone in Kerala tourism: Malaysia airlines brings wide-body aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram anr

New milestone in Kerala tourism: Malaysia Airlines brings wide-body aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declares open war against drugs, action plan to be prepared dmn

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declares open war against drugs, action plan to be prepared

Worlds largest container ship MSC Turkiye docks at Vizhinjam port, landmark moment in Indian maritime sector dmn

World’s largest container ship MSC Turkiye docks at Vizhinjam port, landmark moment in Indian maritime sector

Kerala signs Rs 817 cr VGF agreement for Vizhinjam port development; minister criticizes Centre dmn

Kerala signs Rs 817 cr VGF agreement for Vizhinjam port development; minister criticizes Centre

Recent Stories

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma injures his elbow 2 months before WTC final HRD

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma injures his elbow 2 months before WTC final

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain to provide respite from severe heat? Check forecast today ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain to provide respite from severe heat? Check forecast today

Want to clear your Google Pay transactions? Follow THESE simple steps AJR

Want to clear your Google Pay transactions? Follow THESE simple steps

Vineeta Singh Luxury Lifestyle Fitness Fashion and Business Empire sri

Vineeta Singh's Fearless Business Mind: Fitness, Fashion & Luxury

"I froze": IIM Ahmedabad alum says her MBA degree wasn't 'enough' for top consulting firm dmn

"I froze": IIM Ahmedabad alum says her MBA degree wasn't 'enough' for top consulting firm

Recent Videos

₹24 Lakh Fine on Sanju Samson! Rajasthan Royals Penalised Again for Slow Over Rate

₹24 Lakh Fine on Sanju Samson! Rajasthan Royals Penalised Again for Slow Over Rate

Video Icon
Mauranipur Affair Scandal: Councillor Caught Red-Handed in Viral Drama

Mauranipur Affair Scandal: Councillor Caught Red-Handed in Viral Drama

Video Icon
Sunny Deol Dances with BSF Jawans, Visits Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer

Sunny Deol Dances with BSF Jawans, Visits Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer

Video Icon
‘No Need of Biryani Cell': 26/11 Taj Attack Witness Demands Strict Punishment for Tahawwur Rana

‘No Need of Biryani Cell': 26/11 Taj Attack Witness Demands Strict Punishment for Tahawwur Rana

Video Icon
PSG 3-1 Aston Villa Highlights: Unai Emery’s Villa Stunned in Champions League Quarterfinal

PSG 3-1 Aston Villa Highlights: Unai Emery’s Villa Stunned in Champions League Quarterfinal

Video Icon