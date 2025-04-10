Two dead, one in critical condition after violent clashes in Israel
Violent clashes between Bedouin families in Arara, Negev, resulted in two deaths and one critical injury. The conflict involved gunfire and arson, prompting a police response and medical intervention.
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 10 (ANI/TPS): Two Bedouin men in their 20s were killed and another seriously injured after clashes between families became violent overnight.
Wahib Abu Arar, 26, was killed after he opened fire at police with a 16-gauge rifle. Another unnamed 27 year old is now dead too, with the cause of death remaining unclear, and a 25 year old was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
The clashes saw houses set on fire and damage to property in the Northern town of Arara, in the Negev.
An MDA spokesperson said: "At 10:12 PM, a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Negev region about an injured person from a violent incident who was brought to a local clinic in Arara in the Negev.
"MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and referring a 25-year-old man to Soroka Hospital in critical condition with penetrating injuries, while CPR is being performed." (ANI/TPS)
