user
user icon

Two dead, one in critical condition after violent clashes in Israel

Violent clashes between Bedouin families in Arara, Negev, resulted in two deaths and one critical injury. The conflict involved gunfire and arson, prompting a police response and medical intervention.

Two dead, one in critical condition after violent clashes in Israel dmn
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 10, 2025, 8:16 PM IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 10 (ANI/TPS): Two Bedouin men in their 20s were killed and another seriously injured after clashes between families became violent overnight.

Also Read: UK MPs denied entry to Israel over planned visit to Palestinian territories

Wahib Abu Arar, 26, was killed after he opened fire at police with a 16-gauge rifle. Another unnamed 27 year old is now dead too, with the cause of death remaining unclear, and a 25 year old was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The clashes saw houses set on fire and damage to property in the Northern town of Arara, in the Negev.

An MDA spokesperson said: "At 10:12 PM, a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Negev region about an injured person from a violent incident who was brought to a local clinic in Arara in the Negev.

"MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and referring a 25-year-old man to Soroka Hospital in critical condition with penetrating injuries, while CPR is being performed." (ANI/TPS)

Also Read: Over 400,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza after ceasefire breakdown: UN

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

China to moderately reduce Hollywood amid trade tensions with US dmn

China to 'moderately reduce’ Hollywood amid trade tensions with US

Tahawwur Rana extradited: Will he rip the mask off Pakistan's 26/11 lies snt

Tahawwur Rana extradited: Will he rip the mask off Pakistan's 26/11 lies?

US-Russian national convicted over Ukraine aid donation freed in prisoner swap deal with Moscow shk

US-Russian national convicted over Ukraine aid donation freed in prisoner swap deal with Moscow

Support for Hamas, Hezbollah or Houthis? USCIS says your US visa is at risk; check details AJR

Support for Hamas, Hezbollah or Houthis? USCIS says your US visa is at risk; check details

China reaches out to EU, ASEAN to form united front against US trade moves dmn

China reaches out to EU, ASEAN to form united front against US trade moves

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram strategy: 10 must-know branding secrets snt

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram strategy: 10 must-know branding secrets

Tahawwur Rana extradited: NIA releases first photo of 26/11 conspirator after his arrival in Delhi snt

Tahawwur Rana extradited: NIA formally arrests key 26/11 conspirator, releases first photo

China to moderately reduce Hollywood amid trade tensions with US dmn

China to 'moderately reduce’ Hollywood amid trade tensions with US

IPL 2025: Fans go berserk as Dhoni returns to lead CSK for remainder of the season HRD

IPL 2025: Fans go berserk as Dhoni returns to lead CSK for remainder of the season

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Vision Explained: Sudeep Chatterjee talks about Gangubai Kathiawadi making MEG

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Vision Explained: Sudeep Chatterjee talks about Gangubai Kathiawadi making

Recent Videos

MS Dhoni to Lead CSK for Remainder of IPL 2025 as Gaikwad Gets Injured

MS Dhoni to Lead CSK for Remainder of IPL 2025 as Gaikwad Gets Injured

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Man Grows Rare Medicinal Plant 'Tikanibarua' in Assam's Dhemaji

Northeast Pulse | Man Grows Rare Medicinal Plant 'Tikanibarua' in Assam's Dhemaji

Video Icon
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad

Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad

Video Icon
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?

Video Icon
Top 6 Terror Suspects on the Radar for Extradition, After Tahawwur Rana

Top 6 Terror Suspects on the Radar for Extradition, After Tahawwur Rana

Video Icon