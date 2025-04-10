user
Viral 10ft peanut at Gurugram's CyberHub trolls corporate salaries ahead of appraisals season

A giant 10-foot peanut at CyberHub, part of Naukri.com’s campaign, humorously highlights disappointing salary hikes. The viral installation resonates with professionals, sparking online discussions.

Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 2:28 PM IST

Visitors at Gurugram's CyberHub were left amused and curious after they spotted a giant 10-foot peanut installed in the area. The centerpiece - a massive, golden-brown peanut sculpture—was accompanied by a ‘brutally honest’ message: “In loving memory of the 'BIG' raise you were promised.”

The installation, reportedly ‘part of Naukri.com’s latest campaign’, resonates with countless professionals who have eagerly awaited salary hikes, only to be left disappointed.

"A Larger than life Peanut - shows the expectation mismatch in corporate world. Very beautifully displayed by Naukri.com at cyber hub, Gurugram that settling for peanuts is not the best way forward," a user posted on LinkedIn.

"A quirky way to express that appraisals in terms of compensation is not wholistic, we need to choose which side we want to take whether or not being stuck and feel helpless or take initiative towards a better role, better working atmosphere, better learning and better performance which takes us ahead as a professional in our career," she added.

"So one should not look for peanut behaviour but rather a wholesome, cordial, understanding, harmonious environment of working from our bosses, employers, coworkers," the post further read.
 

 

The viral post which quips about the experience of refreshing emails in anticipation of a raise only to receive "peanuts," has struck a chord with LinkedIn users. The comments section is flooded with employees sharing their own salary hike woes, while others appreciate the boldness of Naukri.com’s marketing strategy.

A user wrote: “I hope their internal team that worked on the campaign got the 'BIG' raise they were promised.”

