Mar 16, 2025, 8:36 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 16: Never opposed Hindi, says AP DyCM Pawan Kalyan

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:36 AM IST

Kolkata Weather Latest Update: When will rain bring relief from this scorching heat? Check here

Even if not officially, there's a chance of feeling a heatwave due to the dry, hot air by the end of the week. But there's good news about rain in South Bengal! Several districts are about to be hit by Kalbaishakhi! Check out the weather forecast (Weather Update)

8:35 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 64-year-old man killed after objecting to loud music during Holi celebration in Maihar

A 64-year-old man, Munna Kewat, was killed in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district after he objected to loud music played during Holi celebrations amid his children's exams. The accused, Deepu Kewat, and five relatives have been booked for murder, and police are searching for them.

8:32 AM IST

'Never opposed Hindi, only objected to compulsion...' Pawan Kalyan clarifies stance amid NEP row

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan clarified his stand on the Hindi language debate. Addressing the controversy over the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Kalyan stated he is not against Hindi but opposes its forced imposition, emphasizing language choice and national integration.

Read Full News HERE

 

Read Full News HERE

 

