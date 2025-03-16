Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting to tackle rising drug use in state

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: In response to the growing drug problem in the state, the Chief Minister has called a high-level meeting scheduled for March 24. The meeting, aimed at addressing the issue, will be attended by ministers and senior officials from the police and excise departments. The discussion will focus on the actions taken so far in the fight against drugs and outline the steps that need to be initiated moving forward.

The move follows the recent seizure of ganja from college hostels, prompting the police and excise departments to collaborate on a joint operation. Additionally, the Governor has requested a report from the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the proliferation of drugs.

Crackdown on drugs

A comprehensive plan has been devised to conduct state-wide raids as part of the ongoing crackdown on drugs. Both the police and excise departments are working together to enhance surveillance and inspection efforts. ADGP Manoj Abraham has been assigned to coordinate the operations.

The two departments are also preparing a detailed database of drug mafia gangs. Joint inspections will be carried out on inter-state buses and vehicles as part of the broader effort. Furthermore, the police will provide essential cyber assistance to the excise department in this fight.

Concerns have arisen over drug convicts who have completed their sentences and are allegedly coordinating drug sales from other states. To address this, a special monitoring system will be established. It has also been agreed that District Police Chiefs and Excise Deputy Commissioners will hold regular meetings to assess the situation and share intelligence.

