Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting to tackle rising drug use in state

Kerala's Chief Minister has convened a high-level meeting on March 24 to combat the escalating drug problem.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting to tackle rising drug use in state dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In response to the growing drug problem in the state, the Chief Minister has called a high-level meeting scheduled for March 24. The meeting, aimed at addressing the issue, will be attended by ministers and senior officials from the police and excise departments. The discussion will focus on the actions taken so far in the fight against drugs and outline the steps that need to be initiated moving forward.

Also Read: Kerala: Drug mafias trying to tighten their grip on society, warns CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The move follows the recent seizure of ganja from college hostels, prompting the police and excise departments to collaborate on a joint operation. Additionally, the Governor has requested a report from the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the proliferation of drugs.

Crackdown on drugs

A comprehensive plan has been devised to conduct state-wide raids as part of the ongoing crackdown on drugs. Both the police and excise departments are working together to enhance surveillance and inspection efforts. ADGP Manoj Abraham has been assigned to coordinate the operations. 

The two departments are also preparing a detailed database of drug mafia gangs. Joint inspections will be carried out on inter-state buses and vehicles as part of the broader effort. Furthermore, the police will provide essential cyber assistance to the excise department in this fight.

Concerns have arisen over drug convicts who have completed their sentences and are allegedly coordinating drug sales from other states. To address this, a special monitoring system will be established. It has also been agreed that District Police Chiefs and Excise Deputy Commissioners will hold regular meetings to assess the situation and share intelligence.

Also Read: Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi
 

