Sambhal DM, SP celebrate Holi today with colors, dance, and tradition; WATCH viral video

Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia and SP KK Bishnoi led Holi celebrations with police personnel, dancing and playing with colors. Their viral video comes amid recent communal tensions over Friday prayers and Holi scheduling.
 

Sambhal DM, SP celebrate Holi with colors, dance, and tradition; WATCH viral video ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 3:55 PM IST

Holi festivities took center stage in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, as District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia and Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi led a spirited celebration alongside police personnel at the Reserve Police Lines on Sunday. The officers, joined by Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary, played with colors, danced to festive tunes, and indulged in Holi’s traditional revelry.

SP Bishnoi, arriving at the celebrations in a flower-adorned jeep, first visited the DM’s office, bringing Pensia along before heading to the police headquarters, where colors filled the air. In a moment that quickly went viral on social media, SP Bishnoi balanced a glass on his head while dancing, with the DM matching his steps. The energy was electric as police personnel lifted the top officials onto their shoulders, dancing with exuberance.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Woman stripped, thrashed with belts, sticks for objecting to loud DJ music on Holi (WATCH)

Speaking to media, SP Bishnoi said, "The police force has worked tirelessly to ensure Holi was celebrated peacefully across the district. Today, we are celebrating together, acknowledging our hard work and dedication."

A notable highlight was the mud-filled Holi, where officers and personnel took part in the age-old tradition of playing in water and colored mud, symbolizing unity and festivity.

Sambhal on edge in recent months

While Thursday’s celebration reflected harmony, Sambhal has witnessed heightened tensions in recent months. CO Anuj Chaudhary, also present at the event, was recently in the spotlight over his remarks regarding the scheduling of Holi and Friday prayers. His statement—pointing out that Muslims observe Friday prayers 52 times a year, while Holi comes once annually—sparked debates, particularly as this year’s Holi coincided with Ramadan.

The district had already been tense since November 24, 2024, when clashes erupted between police and members of the Muslim community over a court-ordered survey of the historic Shahi Jama Masjid. The situation has remained sensitive, with authorities maintaining vigilance to prevent communal disturbances.

Also read: AR Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital; MK Stalin says maestro is 'fine', returning home soon

Despite past tensions, Sunday's colorful police Holi celebration projected an image of unity and camaraderie among officials and personnel, marking a moment of joy in the district’s otherwise turbulent landscape.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amazon, Flipkart raided over non-certified products; BIS cracks down with legal action ddr

Amazon, Flipkart raided over non-certified products; Meesho, Myntra, BigBasket also under BIS radar

UP SHOCKER! Woman stripped, thrashed with belts, sticks for objecting to loud DJ music on Holi (WATCH) shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman stripped, thrashed with belts, sticks for objecting to loud DJ music on Holi (WATCH)

Mumbai TV actor "groped, forcibly colored by drunk co-star" during Holi party; he said 'nobody can save you' shk

Mumbai TV actor "groped, forcibly colored by drunk co-star" during Holi party; he said, 'nobody can save you'

AR Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital; MK Stalin says maestro is 'fine', returning home soon ddr

AR Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital; MK Stalin says maestro is 'fine', returning home soon

Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi palakkad anr

Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi

Recent Stories

Gold price RISES post Holi: Check weekly trends of Gold market ATG

Gold price RISES post Holi: Check weekly trends of Gold market

Saira Banu requests fans not to refer to her as AR Rahman's 'ex-wife', Deets inside MEG

Saira Banu requests fans not to refer to her as AR Rahman's 'ex-wife', Deets inside

Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness anr

Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting to tackle rising drug use in state dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting to tackle rising drug use in state

Amazon, Flipkart raided over non-certified products; BIS cracks down with legal action ddr

Amazon, Flipkart raided over non-certified products; Meesho, Myntra, BigBasket also under BIS radar

Recent Videos

Banke Bihari Temple Darshan Timings Updated – Check Aarti Schedule

Banke Bihari Temple Darshan Timings Updated – Check Aarti Schedule

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Countdown Begins: Groups, Playoff Venues & Key Match Dates

IPL 2025 Countdown Begins: Groups, Playoff Venues & Key Match Dates

Video Icon
Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Video Icon
Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!

Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!

Video Icon