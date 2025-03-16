Sambhal DM, SP celebrate Holi today with colors, dance, and tradition; WATCH viral video

Read Full Article

Holi festivities took center stage in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, as District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia and Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi led a spirited celebration alongside police personnel at the Reserve Police Lines on Sunday. The officers, joined by Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary, played with colors, danced to festive tunes, and indulged in Holi’s traditional revelry.

SP Bishnoi, arriving at the celebrations in a flower-adorned jeep, first visited the DM’s office, bringing Pensia along before heading to the police headquarters, where colors filled the air. In a moment that quickly went viral on social media, SP Bishnoi balanced a glass on his head while dancing, with the DM matching his steps. The energy was electric as police personnel lifted the top officials onto their shoulders, dancing with exuberance.

Speaking to media, SP Bishnoi said, "The police force has worked tirelessly to ensure Holi was celebrated peacefully across the district. Today, we are celebrating together, acknowledging our hard work and dedication."

A notable highlight was the mud-filled Holi, where officers and personnel took part in the age-old tradition of playing in water and colored mud, symbolizing unity and festivity.

Sambhal on edge in recent months

While Thursday’s celebration reflected harmony, Sambhal has witnessed heightened tensions in recent months. CO Anuj Chaudhary, also present at the event, was recently in the spotlight over his remarks regarding the scheduling of Holi and Friday prayers. His statement—pointing out that Muslims observe Friday prayers 52 times a year, while Holi comes once annually—sparked debates, particularly as this year’s Holi coincided with Ramadan.

The district had already been tense since November 24, 2024, when clashes erupted between police and members of the Muslim community over a court-ordered survey of the historic Shahi Jama Masjid. The situation has remained sensitive, with authorities maintaining vigilance to prevent communal disturbances.

Despite past tensions, Sunday's colorful police Holi celebration projected an image of unity and camaraderie among officials and personnel, marking a moment of joy in the district’s otherwise turbulent landscape.

