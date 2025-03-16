PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman: Opens up about role of RSS, Gujarat riots, Indo-Pak ties and more (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly anticipated conversation with MIT scientist and AI researcher Lex Fridman was released on Sunday. In the wide-ranging discussion on the 3-hour-long podcast, PM Modi reflected on his early life, spiritual journey in the Himalayas, 2002 Gujarat riots, influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Hindu nationalism.

Speaking about his childhood, Modi shared, "When I look at the world today, I often reflect on my upbringing and the unique environment I was raised in. My village had certain fascinating aspects that are quite rare, even globally."

The podcast delved into Modi's personal and ideological evolution, offering insights into his leadership and vision for India.

On India's ties with Pakistan, PM Modi said, "I invited Pakistan for my swearing-in to turn over a new leaf, but each attempt at peace was met with hostility and betrayal." The PM added that. "We (India) sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon Pakistan and they choose path of peace; even people of Pakistan long for peace.

PM Modi had earlier described the podcast as a “fascinating conversation” in which he discussed a wide range of topics, including his childhood memories, his years in the Himalayas, and his journey in public life.

