PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman: Opens up about role of RSS, Gujarat riots, Indo-Pak ties and more (WATCH)

PM Modi in a 3-hour-long podcast with US-based podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman talked about India as his strength, Mahatma Gandhi, path to peace in Ukraine, India and Pakistan relations, and meditation among other topics.

PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman: 'My strength is 1.4 billion Indians' (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 5:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly anticipated conversation with MIT scientist and AI researcher Lex Fridman was released on Sunday. In the wide-ranging discussion on the 3-hour-long podcast, PM Modi reflected on his early life, spiritual journey in the Himalayas, 2002 Gujarat riots, influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Hindu nationalism.

Watch the podcast here:

Speaking about his childhood, Modi shared, "When I look at the world today, I often reflect on my upbringing and the unique environment I was raised in. My village had certain fascinating aspects that are quite rare, even globally."

The podcast delved into Modi's personal and ideological evolution, offering insights into his leadership and vision for India.

On India's ties with Pakistan, PM Modi said, "I invited Pakistan for my swearing-in to turn over a new leaf, but each attempt at peace was met with hostility and betrayal." The PM added that. "We (India) sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon Pakistan and they choose path of peace; even people of Pakistan long for peace.

PM Modi had earlier described the podcast as a “fascinating conversation” in which he discussed a wide range of topics, including his childhood memories, his years in the Himalayas, and his journey in public life.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Punjab: BSF recovers huge quantity of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka shk

Punjab: BSF recovers huge quantity of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka

PM Modi commends RBI's digital innovation as it bags Central Banking award

PM Modi hails innovation in India’s financial ecosystem as RBI wins UK's Digital Transformation Award

Belief that girls won't file false sexual assault case shouldn't be trusted blindly: Kerala HC shk

Belief that girls won’t file false sexual assault case shouldn't be trusted blindly: Kerala HC

Sambhal DM, SP celebrate Holi with colors, dance, and tradition; WATCH viral video ddr

Sambhal DM, SP celebrate Holi today with colors, dance, and tradition; WATCH viral video

Amazon, Flipkart raided over non-certified products; BIS cracks down with legal action ddr

Amazon, Flipkart raided over non-certified products; Meesho, Myntra, BigBasket also under BIS radar

Recent Stories

Vivo T3x to Realme 14x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 with amazing battery life gcw

Vivo T3x to Realme 14x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 with amazing battery life

Kerala: UV index soars in several districts, red alert issued in two districts dmn

Kerala: UV index soars across state, red alert issued in two districts

Spring-inspired DIY home decor: 5 ways bring nature indoors with fresh, airy designs SRI

Spring-inspired DIY home decor: 5 ways bring nature indoors with fresh, airy designs

Punjab: BSF recovers huge quantity of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka shk

Punjab: BSF recovers huge quantity of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka

Israel eliminates six terrorists, including group group posing as journalists, in Gaza strike dmn

Israel eliminates six terrorists, including group group posing as journalists, in Gaza strike

Recent Videos

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sambhal SP Krishan Bishnoi’s Holi Bash – Grooves to 'Animal' Track!

Sambhal SP Krishan Bishnoi’s Holi Bash – Grooves to 'Animal' Track!

Video Icon
EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes to Iran on 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations! | Asianet Newsable

EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes to Iran on 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta Review Drainage Issues Near Sunehari Pulla Depot! | Asianet Newsable

LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta Review Drainage Issues Near Sunehari Pulla Depot! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon