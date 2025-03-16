Baloch Liberation Army releases first visuals of deadly Noshki attack on Pakistan Army convoy (WATCH)

Read Full Article

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has published the first visuals of its attack on a Pakistan Army convoy in Noshki. The assault, carried out by the Majeed Brigade and the Special Unit Fateh Squad, targeted a military convoy traveling from Quetta to Taftan.

According to BLA’s statement, the convoy—comprising seven buses and two military vehicles—was ambushed using a combination of suicide bombings and heavy weaponry. A vehicle laden with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) struck one of the buses, allegedly as part of a suicide attack, while another was targeted with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). BLA has claimed that 90 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the assault.

This attack is the latest escalation in Baloch insurgents’ long-running resistance against the Pakistani military, which they accuse of occupation and human rights abuses in Balochistan. The Balochistan Liberation Army and its factions have intensified their operations in recent years, targeting Pakistani forces and infrastructure.

Pakistan has yet to confirm the casualties claimed by the BLA, but the attack underscores the growing instability in the region as insurgent groups continue their offensive against state forces.

