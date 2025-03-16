PM Modi talks India-Pak cricket rivalry, gives his take football GOAT debate on Lex Fridman podcast (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Lex Fridman, a US-based computer research scientist and host of the popular Lex Fridman Podcast, conducts in-depth conversations with various personalities from diverse fields. His podcast covers a wide range of topics, from niche subjects to broader discussions that resonate with the masses.

PM Modi was part of Fridman's podcast and described the discussion as a “fascinating conversation.” The Prime Minister opened up about his life journey, from his childhood days to his time in the Himalayas and ultimately his entry into public life.

Earlier in February, Lex Fridman had referred to PM Modi as “one of the most fascinating human beings I have ever studied.”

In their conversation, Fridman also brought up sports, particularly football and cricket. He asked the Prime Minister to compare the cricket teams of India and Pakistan. PM Modi shared that sports have the power to unite people and energize the world, emphasizing that sports connect people on a deeper level. When it came to the cricket rivalry and asked who is better-India or Pakistan, PM Modi said he is not an expert but mentioned India’s recent Champions Trophy victory over Pakistan and added that the results speak for themselves.

Fridman continued the sports discussion by asking PM Modi about the greatest footballer of all time. Modi responded by highlighting Diego Maradona as the standout player of the 1980s, and for the current generation, he pointed to Lionel Messi. He also mentioned the progress of India’s football scene, particularly the growth of women’s football, which is performing well. Modi also shared a memorable experience from Shahdol, a district in Madhya Pradesh, where he encountered local children and youth in sports uniforms. When he asked where they were from, they proudly replied, “Mini Brazil.” This was because football has been a tradition in their village, with approximately 25,000 spectators attending local matches and around 80 national-level players emerging from the area. Modi highlighted how the football culture in India is expanding, a positive sign for the future of the sport in the country.

Fridman’s podcast has hosted numerous prominent figures, including political leaders like US President Donald Trump, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Argentina’s Prime Minister Javier Milei. Additionally, it features influential individuals such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Magnus Carlsen, and Yuval Noah Harari.

