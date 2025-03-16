Lex Fridman podcast: PM Modi urges youth to embrace challenges, avoid shortcuts

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his interview with podcaster and research scientist Lex Fridman, advised youth to avoid shortcuts in life stating that they though challenges are real they do not define an individual and each and every crisis and challenge should be viewed as an opportunity to grow.

Responding to a question by Fridman regarding youth who were struggling, lost in the world, and trying to find their way, PM Modi said that patience and self-confidence were key to success.

Lex Fridman fasted 45 hrs for PM Modi interview; PM Modi shares his experience of fasting

PM Modi said, "I want to tell all the young people no matter how dark the night may seem, it is still just night, and morning is bound to come. That's why we need patience and self-confidence. The challenges are real, but I am not defined by my circumstances. I am here for a purpose, sent by a higher power, and I am not alone. The one who sent me is always with me. This unwavering faith should always remain within us."

"Difficulties are a test of endurance. They are not meant to defeat me. Hardships exist to make me stronger, help me grow and improve, and not leave me feeling hopeless or discouraged. Personally, I see every crisis and challenge as an opportunity," PM Modi said

He suggested the youth to have patience.

"There are no shortcuts in life. At our railway stations, there hangs a sign for those who habitually cross the tracks instead of using the bridge, it reads,

"Shortcut will cut you short." I would tell young people the same, shortcut will cut you short. Patience and perseverance are essential. Whatever responsibility we are given, we must pour our hearts into it. We should live it with passion. Enjoy the journey and find fulfilment in it. I truly believe that if this mindset is cultivated, it transforms life. Similarly, abundance alone is not enough. There is no guarantee of success. Even a wealthy person who indulges in comfort and idleness will eventually wither away," PM Modi said.

He further said that a wealthy person should decide that he may have resources around him, but he must use his abilities to grow them further.

"I must contribute more to society with my own strength. Even if I am in a good position, there is still so much more to do. Even if I am not in a good position, there is still so much work to do. I have also noticed that some people tend to think, "I've learned enough. That's it." But one should never let the student within them die. Learning should never stop. I believe that as long as I am alive, I must have a purpose. Perhaps I exist to keep learning, to keep growing. Now, my mother tongue is Gujarati, and we were not very familiar with the Hindi language, nor did we know how to speak it eloquently or communicate effectively. But as a child, I used to sit at my father's tea shop, and at that young age, I got the chance to meet so many people. And every time, I learned something from them, I observed their ways of speaking, their expressions. These things taught me a lot, even though I wasn't in a position to apply it then, I thought, "If I ever get the chance, why not? Why shouldn't I present myself well?" So, I believe the desire to learn should always remain alive," PM Modi further said.

He further said that he has observed that most people dream about achieving something or becoming someone, they set big targets and when they fall short, they feel disappointed.

PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman: Opens up about role of RSS, Gujarat riots, Indo-Pak ties and more (WATCH)

"Whenever I get a chance to talk to my friends, I tell them, instead of dreaming about getting and becoming, dream of doing something. If you focus on doing something, and let's say your goal is to reach 10, but you make it to eight, you won't feel discouraged. You'll still work toward 10 with determination. But if your dream is only to become something and it doesn't happen, even your achievements may feel like a burden. That's why we must adjust our mindset in life. Instead of thinking about what I got or didn't get, the mindset should be what can I give? Because true contentment doesn't bloom on its own. It grows from the depth of what you give," PM Modi said.

Latest Videos