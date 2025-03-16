Kerala: UV index soars across state, red alert issued in two districts

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: As the summer heat intensifies, ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels have been rising in many districts of Kerala. In the past 24 hours, three districts have recorded high UV levels, with two districts seeing the UV index exceed 11, prompting the issuance of a red alert. In addition, four districts are under an orange alert due to UV levels ranging between 8 and 10. These include Kottayam with a UV index of 10, Kollam at 8, Malappuram at 9, and Palakkad also at 8.

Meanwhile, several districts are facing a yellow-level UV index, including Ernakulam and Kozhikode at 7, Thiruvananthapuram at 7, Wayanad at 6, and Thrissur at 6. Other districts like Kannur, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod have lower UV indices of 5 and 4, respectively.

Exposure to UV radiations

Continuous exposure to high levels of UV radiation can lead to sunburn, skin diseases, eye issues, and other health concerns. The public has been advised to take safety precautions, particularly during the hours between 10 am and 3 pm when UV radiation levels are at their highest.

In addition to the UV warnings, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a high-temperature alert for several districts. A yellow alert has been declared for Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, with temperatures expected to rise to 38°C in Palakkad, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. In Kollam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod, temperatures are expected to reach 36-38°C, which is 2-3°C higher than normal.

