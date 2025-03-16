Kerala: UV index soars across state, red alert issued in two districts

Kerala faces rising UV radiation levels, with red alerts issued for districts exceeding a UV index of 11.

Kerala: UV index soars in several districts, red alert issued in two districts dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: As the summer heat intensifies, ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels have been rising in many districts of Kerala. In the past 24 hours, three districts have recorded high UV levels, with two districts seeing the UV index exceed 11, prompting the issuance of a red alert. In addition, four districts are under an orange alert due to UV levels ranging between 8 and 10. These include Kottayam with a UV index of 10, Kollam at 8, Malappuram at 9, and Palakkad also at 8.

Also Read: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting to tackle rising drug use in state

Meanwhile, several districts are facing a yellow-level UV index, including Ernakulam and Kozhikode at 7, Thiruvananthapuram at 7, Wayanad at 6, and Thrissur at 6. Other districts like Kannur, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod have lower UV indices of 5 and 4, respectively.

Exposure to UV radiations

Continuous exposure to high levels of UV radiation can lead to sunburn, skin diseases, eye issues, and other health concerns. The public has been advised to take safety precautions, particularly during the hours between 10 am and 3 pm when UV radiation levels are at their highest.

In addition to the UV warnings, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a high-temperature alert for several districts. A yellow alert has been declared for Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, with temperatures expected to rise to 38°C in Palakkad, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. In Kollam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod, temperatures are expected to reach 36-38°C, which is 2-3°C higher than normal.

Also Read: Kerala: Second-year-student held in drug crackdown at Kochi hostel; Cops seize 2 gm cannabis, liquor

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Belief that girls won't file false sexual assault case shouldn't be trusted blindly: Kerala HC shk

Belief that girls won’t file false sexual assault case shouldn't be trusted blindly: Kerala HC

Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness anr

Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting to tackle rising drug use in state dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting to tackle rising drug use in state

Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi palakkad anr

Kerala SHOCKER: Three-year-old girl dies after using rat poison as toothpaste in Attappadi

Kerala: Drug mafias trying to tighten their grip on society, warns CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

Kerala: Drug mafias trying to tighten their grip on society, warns CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Recent Stories

Vivo T3x to Realme 14x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 with amazing battery life gcw

Vivo T3x to Realme 14x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 with amazing battery life

Spring-inspired DIY home decor: 5 ways bring nature indoors with fresh, airy designs SRI

Spring-inspired DIY home decor: 5 ways bring nature indoors with fresh, airy designs

PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman: 'My strength is 1.4 billion Indians' (WATCH) ddr

PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman: Opens up about role of RSS, Gujarat riots, Indo-Pak ties and more (WATCH)

Punjab: BSF recovers huge quantity of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka shk

Punjab: BSF recovers huge quantity of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka

Israel eliminates six terrorists, including group group posing as journalists, in Gaza strike dmn

Israel eliminates six terrorists, including group group posing as journalists, in Gaza strike

Recent Videos

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sambhal SP Krishan Bishnoi’s Holi Bash – Grooves to 'Animal' Track!

Sambhal SP Krishan Bishnoi’s Holi Bash – Grooves to 'Animal' Track!

Video Icon
EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes to Iran on 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations! | Asianet Newsable

EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes to Iran on 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta Review Drainage Issues Near Sunehari Pulla Depot! | Asianet Newsable

LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta Review Drainage Issues Near Sunehari Pulla Depot! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon