Belief that girls won’t file false sexual assault case shouldn't be trusted blindly: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has observed that the notion that no woman would falsely accuse someone of sexual assault has lost its absolute validity in recent years.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 4:36 PM IST

The Kerala High Court has observed that the notion that no woman would falsely accuse someone of sexual assault has lost its absolute validity in recent years. The court acknowledged that while many such allegations are genuine, a small fraction of them are fabricated, often weaponized for personal vendettas or coercive gains.

According to TOI report, Justice A Badharudeen made these remarks while quashing a case against a young man from Pattambi, who was accused of sexually exploiting a woman between May 30, 2014, and April 20, 2019, by allegedly misleading her with a false promise of marriage.

The bench further emphasized that such accusations should not be accepted at face value without thoroughly verifying the circumstances of each case. “False allegations,” the court noted, “are sometimes used to settle personal scores or to pressure the accused into fulfilling unlawful demands.”

Also read: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting to tackle rising drug use in state

The single-judge bench scrutinized the timeline of the case and found discrepancies that weakened the complainant’s claims. Despite the alleged first instance of assault occurring in May 2014, the complaint was officially registered only in April 2019.

Interestingly, the woman had initially filed a complaint in 2016 with the Women’s Cell, Palakkad, but chose not to pursue it after the accused reportedly reaffirmed his commitment to marry her.

The complainant later submitted an affidavit stating she had no objections to dropping the charges, further reinforcing doubts about the allegations.

After a review of the case records, the bench concluded that the relationship between the two parties was consensual and thus quashed the case.

Also read: Mumbai TV actor "groped, forcibly colored by drunk co-star" during Holi party; he said, 'nobody can save you'

