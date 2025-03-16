Double murder near Sadyapura shocks Karnataka’s Yadgir district; police launch probe

Two men, Mapanna (52) and Alisaba (55), were brutally murdered near Sadyapura village in Shahapur, Yadgir district, Karnataka, on Sunday morning while riding a bike. The motive remains unclear, and police have launched an investigation.

A gruesome double murder was reported near Sadyapura village in Shahapur, Yadgir district, Karnataka on Sunday morning, leaving the local community in a state of shock.

The victims, identified as Mapanna (52) and Alisaba (55), were brutally killed while riding a bike from Shahapur to their village around 8 am. "Two people named Mapanna (52) and Alisaba (55) were murdered near Sadyapura village in Shahapur at around 8 am while they were on their way to their village from Shahapur on a bike," said Shahapur Police.

The motive behind the murder is still unknown, and the police are working to unravel the mystery. Shahapur Police have formed special teams to track down the culprits and bring them to justice.

"The cause of the murder is not known. The police have formed teams to nab the culprits," added Shahapur Police. Further details regarding the incident are yet to be revealed as the police continue their probe into the case.

