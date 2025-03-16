Israel eliminates six terrorists, including group group posing as journalists, in Gaza strike

Read Full Article

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Air Force (IAF) eliminated six terrorists in a strike in Northern Gaza on Saturday, including one who took part in the October 7 attacks in Israel and another two posing as journalists.

Mostafa Mohammed Shaaban Hamad, Mahmoud Yahya Rashdi Al-Sarraj, Bilal Mahmoud Fouad Abu Matar, Mahmoud Imad Hassan Aslim, Suhaib Bassem Khaled Nagar, and Mohammed Alaa Sobhi Al-Jafeer were all killed in Beit Lahia.

Group planning drone attack on Israeli soldiers

Basing their intelligence on activity in the area, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) gathered that the group were planning on attacking Israeli soldiers via drone.

The group were using a device regularly used by members of the Islamic Jihad Terrorist Organization.



Shaaban Hamad was part of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which sparked the ongoing war between Israel and terror group Hamas.



During the attack, at least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border.



Hassan Aslim, a terrorist in Hamas' Zeitoun Battalion operated under the cover of a journalist, as did Fouad Abu Matar, another Hamas member, who posed as a photographer.



Khaled Nagar was an Islamic Jihad terrorist who was released as part of the latest hostage deal, and Rashdi Al-Sarraj was a terrorist in Hamas' engineering unit.



A statement from the IDF outlined: "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF troops."



The war continues with a current fragile ceasefire pausing operations as Israel continues to work to bring the remaining hostages home.



Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

