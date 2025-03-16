Israel eliminates six terrorists, including group group posing as journalists, in Gaza strike

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) eliminated six terrorists in Northern Gaza, including one involved in the October 7 attacks.

Israel eliminates six terrorists, including group group posing as journalists, in Gaza strike dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 16, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Air Force (IAF) eliminated six terrorists in a strike in Northern Gaza on Saturday, including one who took part in the October 7 attacks in Israel and another two posing as journalists.

Also Read: Israel strikes Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, kills two observation operatives

Mostafa Mohammed Shaaban Hamad, Mahmoud Yahya Rashdi Al-Sarraj, Bilal Mahmoud Fouad Abu Matar, Mahmoud Imad Hassan Aslim, Suhaib Bassem Khaled Nagar, and Mohammed Alaa Sobhi Al-Jafeer were all killed in Beit Lahia.

Group planning drone attack on Israeli soldiers

Basing their intelligence on activity in the area, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) gathered that the group were planning on attacking Israeli soldiers via drone.
The group were using a device regularly used by members of the Islamic Jihad Terrorist Organization.


Shaaban Hamad was part of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which sparked the ongoing war between Israel and terror group Hamas.


During the attack, at least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border.


Hassan Aslim, a terrorist in Hamas' Zeitoun Battalion operated under the cover of a journalist, as did Fouad Abu Matar, another Hamas member, who posed as a photographer.

Khaled Nagar was an Islamic Jihad terrorist who was released as part of the latest hostage deal, and Rashdi Al-Sarraj was a terrorist in Hamas' engineering unit.

A statement from the IDF outlined: "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF troops."

The war continues with a current fragile ceasefire pausing operations as Israel continues to work to bring the remaining hostages home.


Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read: Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv, Urge Government to Negotiate Hostage Deal with Hamas

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Israeli military kills two Hezbollah terrorists ddr

Israel strikes Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, kills two observation operatives

Meet Kamal Khera and Anita Anand, the Indian-Origin Ministers in Canada PM Mark Carney's Cabinet ddr

Meet Anita Anand and Kamal Khera, the Indian-Origin Ministers in Canada PM Mark Carney's Cabinet

BREAKING: 51 dead, dozens more injured in North Macedonia night club fire (WATCH) ddr

51 dead, over 100 injured in North Macedonia night club fire (WATCH)

China proposes limits on youth screen time and social media amid concerns over internet addiction dmn

China proposes limits on youth screen time and social media amid concerns over internet addiction

Elon Musk reacts to man painting Swastika on Tesla Cybertruck: 'Crazy people...' (WATCH) shk

Elon Musk reacts to man painting Swastika on Tesla Cybertruck: 'Crazy people...' (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Vivo T3x to Realme 14x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 with amazing battery life gcw

Vivo T3x to Realme 14x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 with amazing battery life

Kerala: UV index soars in several districts, red alert issued in two districts dmn

Kerala: UV index soars across state, red alert issued in two districts

Spring-inspired DIY home decor: 5 ways bring nature indoors with fresh, airy designs SRI

Spring-inspired DIY home decor: 5 ways bring nature indoors with fresh, airy designs

PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman: 'My strength is 1.4 billion Indians' (WATCH) ddr

PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman: Opens up about role of RSS, Gujarat riots, Indo-Pak ties and more (WATCH)

Punjab: BSF recovers huge quantity of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka shk

Punjab: BSF recovers huge quantity of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Fazilka

Recent Videos

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire Erupts in Hapur Wood Warehouse, Firefighters Struggle to Douse Flames| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sambhal SP Krishan Bishnoi’s Holi Bash – Grooves to 'Animal' Track!

Sambhal SP Krishan Bishnoi’s Holi Bash – Grooves to 'Animal' Track!

Video Icon
EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes to Iran on 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations! | Asianet Newsable

EAM Jaishankar Extends Wishes to Iran on 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta Review Drainage Issues Near Sunehari Pulla Depot! | Asianet Newsable

LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta Review Drainage Issues Near Sunehari Pulla Depot! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon