Apr 14, 2025, 10:45 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on April 14: Mehul Choksi's legal team to file appeal for his release on grounds of ill health, ongoing cancer treatment

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto April 14, 2025 AJR

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

10:45 AM IST

Mehul Choksi's legal team to file appeal for his release on grounds of ill health, ongoing cancer treatment

After the arrest of fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi in Belgium, his lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, said on Monday that they will be filing an appeal to release the businessman from custody, citing his ill health and ongoing cancer treatments.

10:29 AM IST

IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla hails RCB's Virat Kohli's masterclass run-chase against RR

Virat Kohli's anchored innings, complemented by Salt's explosive start, led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominant win against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. 

10:25 AM IST

'Will blow up his car': Actor Salman Khan gets fresh death threat; case filed

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received fresh death threat on Monday.

10:14 AM IST

Delhi University college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung to combat heat, sparks debate (WATCH)

The video of cow dung being applied to classroom walls was reportedly shared in a WhatsApp group of teachers by the college principal herself.

9:52 AM IST

Kerala celebrates Vishu with traditional fervour, massive devotee turnout at Guruvayur, Sabarimala temples

Vishu is celebrated with fervor across Kerala, marked by traditions like Vishukkani and Vishukaineettam. Thousands gathered in Guruvayur for Vishukkani darshan, while Sabarimala witnessed a huge rush of pilgrims for special Vishu pujas.

9:46 AM IST

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik REVEALS his team's rationale behind 12-run thrilling win over DC

Mumbai Indians managed to pull off 12-run thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals despite Karun Nair's firepower innings of 89 off 40 balls and Hardik Pandya lauded Nair's knock and Karn Sharma's impact while revealing the team's rationale behind the win.

9:25 AM IST

IPL 2025: Kohli evades pitch invader's attempt to meet him after RCB's win over RR (WATCH)

RCB star batter Virat Kohli sneaked away from the fan's attempt to meet him after invading the pitch following the side's victory over RR in Jaipur. This is the second such incident for Kohli this season.

9:24 AM IST

Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport drops Hindi from display boards, triggers online debate

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru removed Hindi from its signboards, displaying only Kannada and English. This decision has ignited a debate on social media regarding inclusivity and regional identity, with many questioning the practicality of the change for domestic travelers.

9:02 AM IST

'Govt must bring him back to India': PNB Scam whistle-blower Hariprasad on Mehul Choksi arrest in Belgium

Punjab National Bank Scam whistle-blower Hariprasad SV has hailed the arrest of fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi by Belgium's Law Enforcement authorities, acting on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

8:59 AM IST

Bengaluru molestation case: Accused traced using CCTV, arrested after chase in Kerala

The incident occurred in the early hours of April 3, when the victim and her friend were returning to their PG accommodation in Bharati Layout after a late-night tea outing. At around 1:52 AM, Santosh allegedly accosted the women, pushing one of them against a wall and molesting her.

8:48 AM IST

'His principles give strength to creation of 'Atmnirbhar, Viksit Bharat': PM Modi pays tribute to BR Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, emphasizing that it is due to his inspiration that the country continues to strive towards realizing the dream of social justice today.

8:31 AM IST

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium over PNB scam

Mehul Choksi, accused in Rs 14,000-crore PNB fraud case, arrested in Belgium on India's extradition request.

